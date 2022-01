The mother of Dallas actor Larry Hagmans has prevented the state visit from Queens to California from being destroyed by Republicans. Princess Mary Martin’s presence at a monarch welcome dinner quelled a loud protest from Noraid’s spokesperson that raised millions of dollars for the Provos. Newly released documents from notes from British diplomats show how nervous they were about the journey from Queens to the United States in 1983. Their fears seemed to come true when Noraid spokesman Seamus Gibney infiltrated during a royal reception at a San Francisco concert hall. But her loud protests were quelled by the appearance on stage of beloved performer Mary, who was killed of cancer at the age of 76 in 1990 and known as the first Maria in the Broadway production of The Sound. Of Music. The spontaneous applause and cheers from the actress ruined Gibneys’ attempt to hijack the event. He had dodged US and UK security guards and entered Davies Symphony Hall with a photo of IRA hunger striker Francis Hughes pinned to his lapel. Instead of being kicked out, Gibney was given a glass of wine and welcomed into the event where the Queen and her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh were guests of honor. After his attempted demonstration, Gibney was quickly kicked out of the scene but was not arrested. British officials later noted how the royal visit generated positive headlines due to Mary’s appearance. They said: the San Franciscans had never seen anything like it. Not only were the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh in town, but also the President and Mrs Reagan, most of his cabinet, and virtually all of the top White House officials. Noraids senior spokesperson in the San Francisco area, Mr. Seamus Gibney, behaved so badly in television and radio interviews ahead of the visit that he elicited an overwhelmingly critical response. Perversely enough, Mr Gibney’s irrational harangues against the Queen and Britain in the weeks leading up to the visit were one of the factors that helped bring out, in a positive way, the British character of the occasion. The pro-IRA factions that boasted in advance about their intention to disrupt the visit by any means except violence, ultimately failed to deliver on their promises.

