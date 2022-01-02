North Augusta teacher and “The Voice” candidate reflects on the Hollywood experience

January 1 Tony Aaron Hambrick was unsure of what to feel when he first stepped on the soundstage of “The Voice” on NBC.

“Honestly, I laughed,” Hambrick said. “… I laughed and joked a lot, and I remember when the doors opened and I looked at the chairs and it hit you like a ton of bricks, like it happens.”

Augusta native Hambrick, a teacher at North Augusta Middle School and a cast member of the hit reality show contest, spoke about his experience in California.

“I still have a hard time defining what I was feeling at that point. It was just surreal. It was almost an out of body experience,” he said. “I watched it happen, like it really was. Seeing those chairs turned with their names on the back. But then again, this was only the moment in my life, and I knew that was what I was doing. wanted to do. The adrenaline I felt, the audience singing and screaming. “

Hambrick didn’t make it past the show’s blind auditions; However, her experience of singing for some of America’s best-known artists came with constructive comments for her career.

“One coach in particular said…” I loved your energy and loved the way you connected with the audience. “And that means a lot to me because coming out of church is what we do,” he said. “It’s our whole main worship and praise premise to connect with a body of believers to worship together. Honestly, it came so natural to me because it’s something I do every Sunday in the morning. ‘church.

“… Another coach said he liked my voice and wished he had room on his team so I took that as confirmation. I took that as an affirmation. And that’s what I do now, I take this advice and take these suggestions and enjoy the experience, ”added Hambrick.

Hambrick was happy to have the support of his hometown behind him: from his church to Live River Baptist Church, to his school and to his family, leaving behind his newborn son, Israel, and his wife, Sharla, to applaud from home.

The story continues

“It’s a rich experience to have a community that believes,” said Hambrick. “… These are the people, the people in my church, colleagues, even students even before I submitted ‘The Voice’, these are the same people who praise me when no one knew my name, claiming my talent and affirming my gift.

“And going through the whole ‘Voice’ process, I didn’t go through it alone. I had a village of a community that supported me, even when the outcome was not what I expected. love of North Augusta, the Augusta area was phenomenal because they didn’t have to support me, and I think of things like that. “

Adding to his growing list of communities were the contestants for season 21 of “The Voice”.

“I was going there and I thought I was going to meet all these artists that had big egos and stuff, and I wasn’t. It was a family that we made, a wonderful bond of musicians and of singers, “he said. “We had similar goals and dreams and yet at the same time we all wanted to see each of our friends or family, as we would say, do well. Whether it was in their careers and certainly on the show. It was. What definitely stood out to me was even watching the show, just seeing my friends. I think I was more excited to see them than if I had been. seen up there. “

Hambrick is currently focusing on his musical career recording a single and an EP; however, in the future, he may re-audition for the show.

“I am not opposed to any avenue that will generate success or allow me the platform to have access to new communities, to be an influencer and to be an inspiration. I want it, and I believe that the music is a powerful tool that allows me to be able to do that, and so if the door opened, would I go through that door again? Yes. Who wouldn’t? “

For Hambrick, the experience was transformative.

“Getting home early was difficult. It was very, very difficult, and sometimes we’re our worst critic and we fight. I could have done this, I could have done that, but when I really think back in my mind from the start, when I submitted my first audition video in November 2020, to receive the appeal at the end of April 2021, being in fact in LA for six weeks or however long I was there, I didn’t. regret not, “he said.

“… I stopped thinking about failure and started looking at the new opportunities that presented themselves. I’m grateful, I’m grateful. And I have a different perspective on what it really means to do. ‘being an artist about the importance of having, I don’t mean a fan base, it’s a community. Fans come and go, but the community stays a very, very long time. “

He continues to build on his faith through verse 8:28 of Romans and his communities as he continues his career in music.

“It’s almost like I’m looking for words because it’s almost like … I was in the same place, and here we are a few months later and I’m in a totally different space in my life, and that is beautiful and it’s amazing … and it’s worth it, “he said. “… I feel like I am finally entering this place intended for my life.”

Samantha Winn covers the city of North Augusta, with a focus on government and community-based business. Follow her on Twitter: @samanthamwinn and on Facebook and Instagram: @swinnnews.