Which actor has been in most of Quentin Tarantino’s films?





Quentin Tarantino has a list of frequent collaborators, and the one who has appeared in most of his projects is surely not the one you would expect.

Quentin Tarantino's career began in 1992 with the crime film Tank dogs and his big break came two years later with pulp Fiction, both films featuring some of the actors who would appear in many more of his projects. Tarantino said he would only make 10 films before he retires, and with another project to do (like the two Kill bill movies are counted as one), there will surely be a lot of interest from many actors to be a part of his 10th project, and there is one that will surely show up there. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: It's Too Late For Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill 3 Many big Hollywood names have become recurring collaborators with Tarantino, but surprisingly enough, the actor who has appeared in most of his films is himself. Tarantino is not an actor by training, but has appeared in various projects, mostly in minor or cameo appearances (with the exception of From dusk till dawn, where he played Richie Gecko and spent more screen time than in his own films), and he's the one who has appeared in most of his films, in one way or another. Tarantino appeared in Tank dogs (where he played Mr. Brown, and only appears in the opening scene as he is quickly killed offscreen), pulp Fiction (like Jimmie Dimmick), Jackie brown (a cameo voice), Kill bill (a cameo as a member of Crazy 88), Proof of death (Warren the bartender), Inglorious Basterds (cameos as a scalped Nazi and American GI), Django unchained (cameos as Bag Head # 1 and Frankie), The Hateful Eight (as narrator), andOnce upon a time in hollywood, as the offscreen director of the Red Apple Cigarettes commercial.



Many fans will naturally not count Tarantino as an actor and therefore will not consider him to be the actor who has appeared in his films more often, therefore not counting him, the actor who has appeared in most of Tarantino’s films. is, of course, Samuel L. Jackson. His first collaboration with Tarantino was in pulp Fiction, where he played Jules Winnfield, and that momentous role gave way to many more as well as a few voice cameos. Jackson later appeared in Jackie brown (like Ordell), Kill Bill: Book 2 (organ player), Inglorious Basterds (as narrator), Django unchained (Stephen Warren), and The Hateful Eight (Major Marquis Warren). In second (or third, depending on how you see it all) Tarantino’s most frequent collaborator is Michael Parks (Kill bill, Kill Bill: Book 2, Proof of death, and Django unchained), who also played one of the few characters who could move without limits in Tarantino’s universe.

Harvey Keitel, Michael Madsen, and Uma Thurman are other actors who have appeared in the Tarantinos movies multiple times, but Samuel L. Jackson definitely takes the top spot with all of those lead, minor, and cameo roles. While we still don’t know what Quentin TarantinoThe final (supposedly) project will, he will surely find a way to include Samuel L. Jackson and, perhaps, himself, even if only in a hidden voice or cameo. Next: Why The First Blood Remake Should Be Quentin Tarantino’s Last Movie All major Harry Potter actors missing from return to Hogwarts

