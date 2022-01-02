Entertainment
Mariah Carey makes history with holiday success | Arts and entertainment
Mariah Carey has done it again.
Even after Christmas, the Christmas Queen is topping the Billboard Hot 100 charts and making history with her ubiquitous holiday hit.
All I Want for Christmas Is You remains at number one on the American pop music chart and because the chart is technically dated January 1, 2022, the 1994 song is the first to reach number one in four separate years: 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
The extra week at the top allowed the Vision of Love singer to stretch a few records she had already set.
For example, the 52-year-old Long Island native is the artist who has spent the most weeks at the top of her career: now a total of 86. Rihanna, who has racked up 60, is in the spotlight. second place.
Carey also holds the record for most weeks at No.1 for song assisted by Walter Afanasieff, and the record for the artist who peaked in the most distinct years: now a total of 18.
These years were 1990-2000, 2005-2006, 2008 and 2019-2022.
The January 1 chart also represents another first for the Hot 100.
The Ronette Sleigh Ride, originally released in 1963, reached the top 10, at number 10.
This is the second legendary girl group in the top 10, and her first in 58 years and two months, setting a new record for the longest gap between top 10 successes.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers first top 10, Be My Baby, reached second place in October 1963.
Coincidentally, Carey was inspired by Ronettes lead singer Veronica Bennett aka Ronnie Spector, so much so that the five-time Grammy Award winner honored her by wearing white go-go boots, a puffy hairstyle from the ’60s and a belted mini dress in the music video for All I Want For Christmas Is You.
