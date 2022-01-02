Mohit Raina got married and shares photos

Mohit Raina, who has won over everyone with his performances on television and in the Bollywood industry, is now married. Yes, the actor suddenly posted pictures from his wedding and surprised everyone. Tell everyone that he hadn’t hinted at anyone about his girlfriend until now and his sudden marriage surprised everyone. You can see Mohit posted some lovely photos with his wife Aditi. Now their two fans rain love.

You can see Mohit wrote some cute captions with the pictures as well. On the other hand, people in the industry including Bollywood stars Dia Mirza Karan Johar wanted Mohit and his wife. Tell yourself that now his fans compare them to Shiva and Parvati. You can see Mohit Raina sharing photos and writing, “Love sees no obstacle in getting to its destination, it gets over trouble, plugs all walls, breaks through walls and is full of expectations.

With this hope and the blessings of our parents, we are no longer two but one. We need all of your blessings for this new journey. Aditi and Mohit. You can see Mohit in a white sherwani and a white turban in these photos. His wife Aditi is also cute. Fans like Mrunal Thakur, Karan Johar, Dia Mirza are watching these images.

Tell yourself that Mohit Raina gained a lot of popularity among a lot of people with Devon Ke Dev Mahadev TV series. However, he has shown his skills in many Bollywood films. From Uri The Surgical Strike to Diaries 11/26, he’s had an emphatic performance.

