Legendary actor crushes Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson’s New Years special





Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus’ New Years celebration showcased a ton of star power to ring in 2022, but it was a little cameo that many fans will spotlight. After referring to his meme status on Halloween, Steve Buscemi is back to celebrate New Years Eve with an appearance during Davidson’s segment on his 2022 resolutions. the SNL The star’s main goal was to avoid a quarrel with her King of Staten Island co-star in the new year. But for Buscemi, he’s ready to dig and hang in there like a rabid little burrow. During the segment, Davidson receives a FaceTime message from Buscemi telling him that his return to New York will include a return to hostility, including a sight attack rule. Why the Boardwalk Empire alum be so upset? Davidson stiffened him on the paycheck for The King of Staten Island. “He was in Barton fink, the dude is ready for life, ”Davidson told Miley Cyrus after being portrayed as a tight-fisted. The cameo came on Buscemi’s heels receiving Outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Key to New York City. “It’s been 20 years, my brother,” de Blasio said on Tuesday. “It has been a long road for both of us. It is a tremendous honor on behalf of the people of this city to present a Key to New York.” The honor comes from Buscemi’s sacrifice following the September 11, 2001 attacks when the actor returned to FDNY’s Engine 55 station in Little Italy to support the firefighters following the massive loss of first responders in the attacks. At the time, Buscemi denied interviews at the time and was there “for the people” as a former member of the station. He thanked Engine 55 at the awards ceremony, once again keeping his notoriety in check. “Before I became an actor, I had one of the best jobs in New York City at Engine 55 in Little Italy, and I will always be grateful to them for allowing me to work alongside them in the aftermath of September 11,” Buscemi mentioned. Recently, Buscemi admitted that the decision to return and the 9/11 attacks left him grappling with PTSD, calling the attack “a big part of him” and hauling himself back at the mention of what’s happening. happened. “I haven’t had any health issues and am getting checked out – but definitely, yeah, PTSD? Absolutely,” Buscemi said. “I was only there five days, but when I stopped going and tried to relive my life, it was really, really hard.”

