Sunny Leone remembers no one helping her during the “infamous” interview, said “it was on many levels to feel hurt”





Sunny Leone had her fair share of struggles before becoming a big Bollywood star. She has been called out to be an adult artist on several occasions in the past, but that never bothered her until a few years ago when her interview with Bhupendra Chaubey went viral. In a recent interview, the Jism 2 star reacted to the infamous conversation with the reporter and how it affected her. For the uninitiated, the 2016 interview grabbed the headlines, as Sunny clearly looked uncomfortable after the interviewer delved into her past in the strangest way. Her questions were described as misogynistic and very offensive, with many industry players coming to support the Mastizaade actress. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sunny Leone spoke about the same thing and how it affected her, she said, My first reaction is to have no reaction. But later, of course, it affects you. I wouldn’t be human if it didn’t affect me. The problem is, when you work in a team, you can’t complain to a lot of people. Who you are going to talk to because it is very limited. And when you talk to someone, they just tell you that’s it and you just have to get over it. You don’t feel good, there are literally not that many people you can talk to about how you are feeling. about how someone treated you. Further speaking about her interview with TV reporter Bhupendra Chaubey, Sunny Leone said: So there is this incident that really really affected me. It was on several levels that it touched me. It took me a while to get out of it. Then things started to change and my brain also said okay that’s not going to go away now so you might as well do with it. This is the interview with Chaubey. These people hated me or said bad things about me for years and now someone is berating me on TV. And now I’m fine and now I’m accepted. I was the same person before. So great that they recognize that hey i am a person. But it really hurt me. But then you know what it is and there is nothing I can do to change it. So I guess you watched it, and thanks for seeing me as a person. Thank you for being kind and coming to my aid which was for the first time. On the work side, we will see Sunny Leone in Oh My Ghost. Must read: When KRK claimed to be in love with Sara Khan on Twitter and received an unexpected response from her PR team, be a man Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

