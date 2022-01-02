Hollywood’s uncomfortable dance with faith actors

Stars turning down multi-million dollar roles grab our attention.

Will Ferrell rejected a $ 29 million deal playing in an Elf sequel because the premise didn’t feel genuine.

Comedic actor Chris Tucker has also turned down a massive salary, but for drastically different reasons. We learned last week that Tucker turned down $ 12 million to star in Next Friday, the 2000 sequel to his stoner smash Friday comedy, because he no longer wanted to swear or smoke weed onscreen for religious reasons.

It is according to franchise star and co-writer, Ice Cube.

Religious stars regularly make sacrifices for their art. Some do it with little to no fanfare, while others say that being an openly Christian actor can hurt one’s career.

Oscar winner Denzel Washington doesn’t hesitate to talk about his Christian beliefs. The Director of A Journal for Jordan told the New York Times he considers his art to be a spiritual war. The superstar, whose new film explores the true story of a soldier’s diary entries for his toddler son, said his faith had an impact on his focus on directing.

He promised his mother, who passed away last year, that his career would try to honor her and God by living the rest of my life in a way that made her proud. So that’s what I’m trying to do.

It is spiritual warfare. So I am not looking at it from an earthly point of view. If you don’t have a spiritual anchor, you will easily be blown away and lead to depression.

These comments, and the precedents made by the Training Day star, have not prompted complaints or backlash from social media. This is not true for a similarly outspoken Christian star.

Chris Pratt preaches his love for Christ on social media and on television. This often attracts the return of other stars and the media. His message praising his wife after the birth of their daughter drew fire from actress Busy Philipps. The former Freaks and Geeks called him condescending and suggested his wife was his possession.

Elliot Page too Flayed Pratt for belonging to a religious network she accused of being anti-LGBT.

There is even a worst Chris even on social media where Pratt is unfavorably compared to other superstars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pine.

Podcast giant Joe Rogan suggests Pratts’ Christian beliefs, nothing he did or said inspired this backlash.

“[Pratt] is a bit off the lines in terms of his ideology. He’s a Christian. And pretty open about it. And because of that, they attack him. It is such a simple thing. Like, he just believes in Jesus and he likes to be a good person. And they say, ‘F *** him!’, “Rogan said on a podcast episode in December.

Pratt continues to attract major projects, like the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Other stars have let their faith guide their career decisions, much like Tucker did when he rejected a huge paycheck next Friday. Minority Report and Band of Brothers actor Neal McDonough celebrity won’t kiss or sleep another woman on screen.

“Killing people on screen who are fake. It’s not real. When you’re in bed with another woman on screen, guess what? It’s real. I don’t like that sort of thing. Especially now with the kids, I don’t want to make my kids say, ‘Hey, daddy, what are you doing with that lady on screen?’, ”He told the Christian Examiner. .

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, a Muslim, likewise will not shoot sex scenes because of his religious beliefs.

The stigma against Christians in Hollywood is not imaginary, according to Matthew McConaughey.

Oscar winner says hes witness Hollywood’s disdain for Christians firsthand. The Dallas Buyers Club star says he saw other actors, whom he prayed with privately, hesitate to clap when he praised God in acceptance speeches. They worried it was a bad thing on my resume, McConaughey told Rogan in a separate podcast episode.

illegitimate [Christians] because they say they are believers, it’s so arrogant and in some ways hypocritical to me.

Director Mel Gibson once warned Jim Caviezel against playing Jesus Christ in The Passion of Christ, telling the actor he never work in this city again if he joined the project.

Caviezel took the side anyway, later suggesting that some of Gibsons’ fears had turned out to be correct.

That was in 2004. Today, emerging platforms provide a safer haven for openly Christian actors. The Sonys Affirm subsidiary makes faith-based films like Risen and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood with Tom Hanks. The Angel Studios app allows the public to watch The Chosen, the series detailing the life and times of Jesus Christ.

Pure Flix offers a Netflix-like streaming platform loaded with Christian-friendly rates, like the original crime series, Vindication.

Fathom Events regularly shares Christian-themed content on movie screens nationwide, most recently Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers. This special landed the top 5 box office movies in its first week.

The recent American Underdog, recounting how Christian athlete Kurt Warner went from being a grocery store clerk to the NFL Hall of Fame, captures his faith-embraced saga in theaters nationwide.

The more prominent stars like Washington and Pratt openly speak out about their faith and the more Christian content scores with audiences, the more prejudice against Christians in Hollywood can crumble.