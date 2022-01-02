Brock Lesnar to fight for the WWE Championship tonight in a fatal 5-a-side match | Business

STAMFORD, Connecticut – (BUSINESS WIRE) – January 1, 2022–

WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced today that Brock Lesnar will challenge for the WWE Championship tonight at Day 1 against Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley in what will now be a Fatal 5-Way Championship match.

The first man to pin one of the other four men will win the WWE Championship, in what is set to be one of the most exciting main events in WWE history.

Earlier today, Roman Reigns tested positive for COVID-19. As we have seen with many superstar athletes, this result prevented Reigns from participating in the initially planned defense of his WWE Universal Championship against Lesnar. WWE wishes him good luck in his recovery.

Live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Day 1 will begin airing tonight at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.

