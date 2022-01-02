Murray Trevisani, Ridgefield freshman on fast track to acting career, nominated for Best Performance Off Broadway

When 14-year-old Dean Murray Trevisani began acting in plays at Scotts Ridge Middle School in Ridgefield, he never imagined how far his acting career would take him.

He just knew it was a lot of fun to be on stage and perform.

Back then, I was having fun being on stage with the other kids and performing in front of an audience, said Trevisani, a freshman at Ridgefield High. The first time I played I loved it and knew I wanted to do more.

But I never thought I would end up staring in an Off-Broadway play.

Murray Trevisani was recently nominated for Best Broadway Worlds 2021 Performance in a Non-Broadway Play for his performance as Otto in The Last Boy, a play based on events during the Holocaust.

The winner will be announced this week.

I thought I would continue to act one way or another, but I didn’t expect it. I didn’t expect to be nominated for a best performance award. It really is a dream come true and it took me a lot of work to get to where I am today.

It’s been a process of moving from college plays to Off-Broadway, with regional performances at the A Contemporary Theater in Ridgefield and a successful stint at a talent showcase in Los Angeles in between.

At the age of 10, it started with school musicals Mary Poppins and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Scotts Ridge Middle School.

With A Contemporary Theater located in town, a family friend suggested Dean take his talent to another level at ACT. When he was 11, he attended the ACT summer camp.

Dean traveled to Los Angeles in the summer of 2019 to attend a national actor showcase that included recognized Hollywood agents and casting directors. The move paid off with a talent agent signing Dean and his career focus began to evolve into a potential film and television

He walked into the storefront without knowing anything and walked away with a bunch of acting awards, his mother, Julie Trevisani, said.

In July 2019, he performed his first play on ACT and got the role of Evan in the musical 13, followed by the role of Joseph in Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat. He also appeared in writer Stephen Schwartz’s ACT production of Godspell and directed by ACT artistic director Daniel C. Levine.

In 2021, he took him to the next level with a Web Zoom audition for The Last Boy at the Off-Broadways Theater in St. Clements. He got the call to come to New York for a live audition with 15 other boys.

Lots of talented boys auditioned, Trevisani said. When I got the part I was so excited I couldn’t believe it.

The Last Boy premiered July 10-25 and will return on April 27, 2022 for a fundraising performance.

Murray Trevisani said the transition from regional theater to Off-Broadway took a lot of hard work. But the overall transition has been easy.

Dan Levine is very passionate about his live performances, said Murray Trevisani. This passion helped me prepare when I got the role of Otto. It was not a difficult transition for me.

Levine said Dean has been studying in the ACT Conservatory program for several years and is constantly blown away by it, both as an actor and as a human being.

Dean takes acting very seriously, it’s not just a fun hobby for Dean, Levine said. He spends weeks preparing for his auditions and perfecting his art. During rehearsals for a show, Dean asks very intelligent, thoughtful, and important questions about his character, which ultimately inform his character development and the best way to approach a specific scene.

These are skills and processes that are developed over years of training and experience. But Dean has been working this way since he was 11. It is quite remarkable.

Levine has stated that Dean is able to access his emotions in a way that can sometimes take even serious theater professionals years to understand.

If Dean ultimately makes the decision to choose acting as his profession, there is absolutely no doubt in my mind that this is only the first of many articles written about Dean Trevisani and his theatrical achievements, Levine said.

Julie Trevisani recognized early on that there was something special about her son, Dean.

Growing up, Dean played hockey and lacrosse, said Julie Trevisani. But there were times I could see his eyes light up when it came to talking about TV shows and movies.

Julie Trevisani said Dean loved The Office TV show and fell in love with Steve Carell’s performance.

When we ate at the table, the discussions always turned to the actors, TV shows and movies being played, Julie said. His interest grew, and as he started playing in school, I decided to do what I could to help him pursue that interest. That’s why I agreed to take him to Los Angeles for a showcase and build a studio at home where he could work on his acting.

Dean has professionally accomplished a prominent LA agent, auditioning for Oscar-winning directors and screenwriters and being nominated for Best Performance in a Play on his first outing in an Off-Broadway Play. This turnaround only really happened in about a year out of the blue by something Dean made to happen, and I’m so proud of him.

Dean takes acting lessons and credits his trainer Collen Fitzpatrick with much of his development and improvement as an actor.

Dean Murray Trevisani has said he has acting plans on the horizon but cannot discuss them at this time. His focus now is on developing his craft, returning to Off-Broadway on April 27, and juggling his acting needs with his schoolwork at Ridgefield High.

Getting to where I am as an actor takes a lot of hard work, said Murray Trevisani. I focus on my acting career, but my homework and good grades in school are just as important. To be successful, I need to stay disciplined and have an organized schedule.

There is no room for procrastination. When I have homework, I do it right away.