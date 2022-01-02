Entertainment
The most anticipated Bollywood movies of 2022
Mumbai, January 2 (UNI) Welcoming the New Year with hope, conviction and positivity, fans are eagerly awaiting some of the most anticipated films.
While Bollywood was only able to deliver a few hits like ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Antim’, ‘Pushpa’ and ’83’ in 2021 due to Covid lockouts, people cannot wait for the next releases in 2022.
However, films slated for release in January, like “Jersey” and “RRR,” have been postponed amid the new wave of Covid-19 cases.
Here is the Bollywood calendar 2022
Radhe Shyam – January 14
Prabhas and Pooja Hegde as the lead duo, ‘Radhe Shyam’ hits theaters around the world on January 14. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ has been postponed, but the directors of ‘Radhe Shyam’ have assured audiences that the film will be released on January 14.
Prithviraj – January 21
The film starring Akshay Kumar will be released on the big screen on January 21. Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film features Akshay as the 11th-century ruler Prithviraj Chauhan. Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar will be seen flirting with Khiladi Kumar marking her Silver Screen debut.
Gangubai Kathiawadi – February 18
Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama about a girl called Gangubai from Kathiawar, who eventually became influential in the 1960s. It is believed to be based on the book “Mafia Queens of Mumbai” written by S Hussain Zaidi and Alia Bhatt plays the main role. Directed and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film will be released on February 18.
JayeshBhai Jordaar – February 25
“Jayeshbhai Jordaar,” starring Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey, will be released on February 25. The film should be family entertainment. It is set in Gujarat and features Ranveer as a Gujarati man who becomes an unlikely hero. It was directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Yash Raj Films.
Shamshera – March 18
The action thriller hits screens on March 18. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, was directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Film. Ranbir was last seen in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic ‘Sanju’ 3 years ago.
KGF 2 – April 14
‘KGF 2’, produced by Vijay Kiragandur, hits screens on April 14. This film marks Sanjay Dutt’s debut in sandalwood. We will see him play Adheera, the villain. ‘KGF 2’ will be published in several languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.
Laal Singh Chaddha – April 14
Aamir Khan’s most anticipated film, “Laal Singh Chaddha”, will be released on April 14, which was previously slated for Christmas 2021. Kareena Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen with Aamir.
This director Advait Chandan is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hank’s Forrest Gump. Aamir and Kareena will share the screen after 13 years.
Cirkus – July 15
Rohit Shetty’s “Cirkus” revolves around two pairs of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth.
Ranveer Singh will be seen playing a dual role for the first time in his career. The film will be released on screen on July 15.
Adipurush – August 11
Akshay Kumar’s “Raksha Bandhan” will see a box office clash with the highly anticipated Ramayana-inspired Prabhas-led “Adipurush” on August 11. The film stars Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.
Brahmastra – September 9
The film, which has been in the works for four years now, will see Ranbir as Shiva, born with special powers. The “modern-mytho” drama also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, while Amitabh Bachchan will play the role of Ranbir’s guru. TV star Mouni Roy will play the villain role, while southern star Nagarjuna will also have an important role.
Bhediya – November 25
‘Bhediya’, produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Amar Kaushik, will be released on November 25. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. The duo also shared screen space in ‘Dilwale’.
Ganpath – December 23
‘Ganpath’ stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead. The film will be released on December 23. International stuntmen performed the action sequences. “Ganpath” is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani.
UNI SU PRT RNJ
Sources
2/ http://www.uniindia.com/~/top-most-anticipated-bollywood-movies-of-2022/Entertainment/news/2609822.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]