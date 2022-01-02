The most anticipated Bollywood movies of 2022

Mumbai, January 2 (UNI) Welcoming the New Year with hope, conviction and positivity, fans are eagerly awaiting some of the most anticipated films.

While Bollywood was only able to deliver a few hits like ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Antim’, ‘Pushpa’ and ’83’ in 2021 due to Covid lockouts, people cannot wait for the next releases in 2022.

However, films slated for release in January, like “Jersey” and “RRR,” have been postponed amid the new wave of Covid-19 cases.

Here is the Bollywood calendar 2022

Radhe Shyam – January 14

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde as the lead duo, ‘Radhe Shyam’ hits theaters around the world on January 14. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ has been postponed, but the directors of ‘Radhe Shyam’ have assured audiences that the film will be released on January 14.

Prithviraj – January 21

The film starring Akshay Kumar will be released on the big screen on January 21. Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film features Akshay as the 11th-century ruler Prithviraj Chauhan. Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar will be seen flirting with Khiladi Kumar marking her Silver Screen debut.

Gangubai Kathiawadi – February 18

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama about a girl called Gangubai from Kathiawar, who eventually became influential in the 1960s. It is believed to be based on the book “Mafia Queens of Mumbai” written by S Hussain Zaidi and Alia Bhatt plays the main role. Directed and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film will be released on February 18.

JayeshBhai Jordaar – February 25

“Jayeshbhai Jordaar,” starring Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey, will be released on February 25. The film should be family entertainment. It is set in Gujarat and features Ranveer as a Gujarati man who becomes an unlikely hero. It was directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Yash Raj Films.

Shamshera – March 18

The action thriller hits screens on March 18. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, was directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Film. Ranbir was last seen in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic ‘Sanju’ 3 years ago.

KGF 2 – April 14

‘KGF 2’, produced by Vijay Kiragandur, hits screens on April 14. This film marks Sanjay Dutt’s debut in sandalwood. We will see him play Adheera, the villain. ‘KGF 2’ will be published in several languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

Laal Singh Chaddha – April 14

Aamir Khan’s most anticipated film, “Laal Singh Chaddha”, will be released on April 14, which was previously slated for Christmas 2021. Kareena Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen with Aamir.

This director Advait Chandan is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hank’s Forrest Gump. Aamir and Kareena will share the screen after 13 years.

Cirkus – July 15

Rohit Shetty’s “Cirkus” revolves around two pairs of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth.

Ranveer Singh will be seen playing a dual role for the first time in his career. The film will be released on screen on July 15.

Adipurush – August 11

Akshay Kumar’s “Raksha Bandhan” will see a box office clash with the highly anticipated Ramayana-inspired Prabhas-led “Adipurush” on August 11. The film stars Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Brahmastra – September 9

The film, which has been in the works for four years now, will see Ranbir as Shiva, born with special powers. The “modern-mytho” drama also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, while Amitabh Bachchan will play the role of Ranbir’s guru. TV star Mouni Roy will play the villain role, while southern star Nagarjuna will also have an important role.

Bhediya – November 25

‘Bhediya’, produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Amar Kaushik, will be released on November 25. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. The duo also shared screen space in ‘Dilwale’.

Ganpath – December 23

‘Ganpath’ stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead. The film will be released on December 23. International stuntmen performed the action sequences. “Ganpath” is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani.

