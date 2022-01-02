Mohit Raina surprises fans with photos of a secret and intimate wedding to Aditi. See here | Bollywood

Actor Mohit Raina is married. He took to Instagram on Saturday and surprised his fans with photos from his wedding to Aditi. Until now, he hadn’t even hinted that he had a girlfriend.

Sharing images of the ceremonies, Mohit wrote, love recognizes no barriers, it leaps obstacles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to reach its destination, full of hope. With this hope and the blessings of our parents, we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing on this new journey. Aditi & Mohit, he writes. The photos show Mohit in a white sherwani with a white turban. Aditi chose a yellow lehenga for the wedding.

Reacting to the photos, his fans congratulated the couple. Congratulations to both of you sir. all the best wishes, read a comment. Congratulations, har har mahadev, commented another.

Mohit is known for playing Lord Shiva in the hit TV series Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and for his supporting role in Uri: The Surgical Strike. He was most recently seen in Mumbai Diaries on 11/26. Mohit was reportedly previously in a relationship with Mouni Roy, his Devon Ke Dev co-star. However, they have not confirmed their relationship.

Read also : Mohit Raina: What people experience on the ground is beyond our imagination

In an interview in 2018, Mohit refuted relationship rumors and said Mouni was, in fact, a very good friend. “I have very few friends in the (television) industry and Mouni is the only friend. So I only saw her and maybe that’s why the industry, it wouldn’t be. arrived, so we both got used (Mouni and me).