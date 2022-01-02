RRR: Rajamouli reveals big footage costs Rs 75 lakh per day, says he was “really tense” during filming





SS Rajamoulis RRR may have been delayed, but when it does, it promises to be exactly the kind of big-screen cinematic experience we’ve come to associate with the filmmaker. Rajamouli recently revealed to The Quint that the interval footage in RRR which was shot for 65 nights, and costs a whopping Rs 75 lakh per day. The film has an advertised budget of Rs 400 crore.

He said, “When I write the screenplay, this is my happiest moment. Because there is no restriction, there is nothing. It’s just your thought, it just keeps flowing. And I’m also happy when I tell the story because I’m pretty sure I can impress my actors with my storytelling skills. I’m a good storyteller, so I’m very happy at the time. During the shoot what stresses me the most is when we have these big units and if something goes wrong every minute costs thousands of dollars. He added: “If things don’t go well when we shoot big sequences… Like, for example, we shoot the interval sequence. [in RRR] for 65 nights and there were hundreds of actors from different countries to play their part. And each night of filming costs Rs 75 lakh. So if something isn’t happening on the clock, I’m really, really uptight, I’m really, really angry. I am really, really pissed off. I blew my top during these times, other than that I’m pretty much calm and composed. RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as freedom fighters Alluri Sitaraman Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. The film also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, but Rajamouli clarified that they appear in cameos. He was talking to The Quint about filming great footage and how every minute is crucial and costs a lot of money. The interviewer had noted that while he appears very calm and composed, there must be times when even he gets nervous. Rajamouli knows a thing or two about handling the pressure of large sequences with complex visual and special effects. He’s behind the successful baahubali duology, after all. Meanwhile, RRR has had to be delayed indefinitely due to the new borders in various states in India due to a spike in Covid-19 cases. The film was previously scheduled for release on January 7. It was to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

