Samantha Lockwood: Hollywood Isn’t Getting Enough Original Content These Days | Bollywood

What does a Hollywood star do in Mumbai? During the recent visit of actress Samantha Lockwood, many people asked the same question. It turns out that her eyes are set on making Bollywood projects.

After being part of English films such as The Return of the Outlaws (2007) and Shoot the hero (2010), she thinks India is the place to be now, with the kind of content that the filmmakers come up with. There are a lot of remakes and franchises in Hollywood now. The shows, the creators basically remix them, they take the title, they take a new cast or the same, what’s the difference? In the police shows, there is a victim, they solve the crime, same formula in each episode. Even the people at home are not for that. Hollywood doesn’t offer enough original content these days, she says.

She has already done her homework and since arriving in town, has visited the offices of film and web show production houses. The actor reveals that she is delighted with the response.

So far everyone is happy to hear that I am excited. For them, they like to know that they have access to someone like me, proposing me for a show or a series. They are happy to know that I am around, interested in spending time here. That trip was about making connections, says Lockwood, who is herself the daughter of actors Gary Lockwood and Denise DuBarry.

The 39-year-old is familiar with Bollywood movies and has watched a few as well. When asked to name some of the projects and stars she knows she recalls them with a laugh, I liked Mohenjo daro (2016), with Hrithik Roshan and Pooja Hegde. Then Salman Khans Sultan (2016). I loved Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). I also like the one where they shot in Spain with Katrina Kaif and Hrithik, I always have the wrong name, but Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011).