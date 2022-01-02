Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares New Year’s greetings on late actor’s Facebook account





Sushant Singh Rajput posted this. (Image courtesy: sushantsinghrajput) Strong points “I wish everyone a very happy new year,” wrote Shweta

Shweta Singh Kirti is Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister

Sushant Sigh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a New Year’s wish on the late actor’s Facebook account on Saturday. “I wish everyone a very happy new year and the best of all. Here is Shweta Singh Kirti who wishes you all on behalf of Bhai,” she wrote on behalf of her late brother Sushant Singh Rajput. Shweta Singh Kirti is active on social networks. She often shares photos of the deceased actor. Last month, she shared a photo of Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote “Between what was possible and now what is so likely, this is exactly where we first met”. She added hashtags like #Selfmusing and #ComeBack in her post. Check out Sushant Singh Rajput’s post here: See Shweta Singh Kirti’s post here: Sushant Singh Rajput was known to be very interactive with his fans on social media and would often indulge fans in the comments section of his social media accounts. The late actor passed away on June 14, 2020. Over the course of his career, the late actor went from being a successful TV actor to Pavitra Rishta to a popular movie star. He made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013. He also starred in films like Chhichhore, Kedarnath, Raabta, MS Dhoni: the untold story among more. It was last seen in Dil Bechara facing Sanjana Sanghi which he had completed before his death. The film was released posthumously on Disney + Hotstar in 2020. It received positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/sushant-singh-rajputs-sister-shweta-shares-new-year-wishes-from-late-actors-facebook-handle-2684123

