Number of female directors in top Hollywood films decreases in 2021

Hollywood made history in 2020, presenting a record number of female director films.

But after taking this step, the film industry found itself in decline in 2021, with women representing 17% of directors on the 250 highest-grossing films, up from 18% the previous year. The image darkens as the focus shifts to the 100 most popular films at the box office – women made up 12% of those films’ directors, up from 16% in 2020.

The research is the product of a report called Celluloid Ceiling, which is produced annually by the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University. It comes as filmmakers like Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”) and Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Girl”) have garnered notable critical success this year and are seen as contenders for the awards. It is also coming out after several filmmakers like Chloe Zhao (“Eternals”) and Nia DaCosta (“Candyman”) made films that topped the box office charts when they were released. But researchers say these achievements remain the exception to the rule.

“Appearances can be deceptive,” said Martha Lauzen, executive director of the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film and author of the report. “While Chloe Zhao won the Oscar last year for directing ‘Nomadland’ and Jane Campion leads this year’s race for ‘The Power of the Dog’, the percentage of women directing films has fact decreased in 2021. Basing our perceptions of how women fare with the well-deserved fortunes of a few prominent women can lead us to inaccurate conclusions about the state of female employment. , more than 80% of films do not have a woman at the helm.

There have been some modest improvements in other areas. Women held 25% of key behind-the-scenes roles such as directors, screenwriters, executive producers, producers, editors and cinematographers in the top 250 grossing films in 2021. This was an increase from 23% in 2020 .

As you explored each individual role, there were other signs of progress. Women made up 26% of executive producers of top-grossing films, up from 21% in 2020, and 32% of producers, up from 30% in 2020. Seventeen percent of writers for top-grossing films were women. which was the same percentage as in 2020. The same goes for female editors (at 22%) and directors of photography (at 6%).

Of course, the study does not fully capture the current film landscape. Campion and Gyllenhaal, for example, made their films for Netflix, which only gave them a limited theatrical release and doesn’t release any box office data. This means that they do not appear on the list of highest grossing movies. The same goes for other eminent directors like Rebecca Hall (“Passing”) or Halle Berry (“Bruised”), who made their debut on Netflix.

The study tries to better understand how people watch movies at a time when many moviegoers are reluctant to return to the movies as COVID increases. To that end, the study also tracked the employment of women in films on the Digital Entertainment Group’s Top 20 Movies Watched at Home list from January through December. This list includes digital sales in the US, digital rentals, DVDs and Blu-rays, but it does not paint a full picture as it does not include premium VOD i.e. movies. available for hire while they are still in the rooms. They also don’t include “top rated movies” for streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Disney Plus. So what does he capture? Every recently released American film that made it to the weekly slate at least once was included for a total of 92 films.

The study found that women made up 20% of all directors, screenwriters, executive producers, producers, editors and cinematographers working on movies watched at home in 2021, an increase of one percentage point from compared to the previous year. It was also a percentage point worse than their portrayal in the highest-grossing motion pictures. Women also made up 10% of directors working on home-watched movies in 2021, up one percentage point from 2020.

Next year all the major studios will have at least two directorial films. This is a first, but there has also been a stubborn lack of major progress since Lauzen began publishing his study 24 years ago.

“Finally, to have a long-term view of the progress – or rather the lack of progress – on a few of these behind-the-scenes roles is truly mind-boggling,” she wrote. “For example, the percentage of women working as writers has increased by only 4 percentage points, from 13% in 1998 to 17% in 2021. The percentage of women working as editors has increased by only 2 percentage points. percentage, rising from 20% in 1998 to 22% in 2021. The percentage of women working as filmmakers only increased by 2 percentage points, from 4% in 1998 to 6% in 2021. “