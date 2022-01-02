Entertainment
Over Served Andy Cohen Blasts Bill de Blasio In Sloppy CNN Rant | Entertainment
NEW YORK Real Housewives executive producer and talk show host Andy Cohen used an animated New Year’s countdown on CNN to share his thoughts on Bill de Blasio’s crappy tenure for New York Mayor.
The only thing Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been on, Cohen shouted and stammered.
CNN personality Anderson Cooper, playing the straight man in Cohens Bit, tried unsuccessfully to dissuade his co-host.
Don’t rant, Cooper asked repeatedly.
Cohen, who hosts the Bravo Watch What Happens When networks, seemed only encouraged by Coopers’ efforts to bring him under control.
So, sayonara, sucker! Cohen told the outgoing mayor.
Cohen also boasted that on New Years Eve 2022 he expected to be back in Times Square while another mayor occupied Gracie Mansion.
On Saturday morning, Cohen offered some sort of explanation for his explosion.
Good morning! he tweeted. Uh, I got a little too much service last night.
Not everyone bought their excuse.
I was never a fan of Mr. de Blasio, but to blame him (sic) on TV as you ring the New Years was classless; one social media user tweeted. You should have taken the higher road and please don’t blame being too served. Do better!
Some have questioned whether a national cable outlet is wise to give Cohen its platform. Others thought CNN was the perfect place for the reality TV innovator to bid farewell to the two-term mayor. Cohen and Coopers boozy shindig left viewers wondering how they can have so much fun at home.
I need to know what you guys are drinking! another viewer tweeted. I need it for 2022.
De Blasio, who took over from Eric Adams, saw his favorability scores drop steadily throughout 2021.
2022 New York Daily News. Visit to nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency.
Sources
2/ https://www.hastingstribune.com/ap/entertainment/overserved-andy-cohen-blasts-bill-de-blasio-during-sloppy-cnn-rant/article_dba36740-4ffb-50fd-a862-603ada353a27.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]