Strathclyders recognized in New Years Honors list

Two senior academics from the University of Strathclyde have been named to the list of New Year’s honors.

Associate Director Professor Eleanor Shaw received an Order of the British Empire (OBE) for her services to entrepreneurship and education, while geological engineering expert Professor Zoe Shipton received an OBE for its geosciences and climate change mitigation services. .

Professor Shaw has over 25 years of experience in entrepreneurship education around the world and has helped transform universities’ approach to teaching, entrepreneurial research and innovation to drive economic growth. inclusive in Scotland and UK.

Her philosophy of Entrepreneurship for All has been adopted throughout the university and she has championed the successful introduction of the university’s flagship entrepreneurship program, Strathclyde Inspire, which will see the development of a cutting-edge entrepreneurship center. in the heart of Glasgow. Innovation district of the city.

He has already established a $ 7.5 million investment fund for businesses started by students, staff and alumni, and presented Senior Enterprise Fellows from innovation leaders in business and industry who encourage and support the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Really humiliated

Professor Shaw said: I am truly honored to be recognized on the New Year’s Honors List. As my colleagues, friends and family know, I am deeply passionate about entrepreneurship and education. I am grateful for the many opportunities I have had to work alongside so many talented colleagues and entrepreneurs and I am proud of everything we have achieved so far.

This award honors all entrepreneurs, including students, from whom I have learned so much. Throughout my career, they have motivated and encouraged me, and I want to publicly thank them and my family for their support.

I will continue to champion entrepreneurship and education and am committed to providing all young people with the opportunity to unleash and explore their entrepreneurial potential and use that potential for good. I firmly believe that entrepreneurial thinking and actions will go a long way in helping us identify innovative and workable solutions to some of the most difficult problems we face.

Climate change

Professor Shipton is internationally recognized for her expertise in geosciences and climate change mitigation and is currently Deputy Director of the University’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, having previously served as Department Head and Associate Dean in the Faculty of Engineering. .

His research focuses on the structural architecture and permeability of faults and contributes to our understanding of 3D fault structures, a key to answering many questions regarding the evolution of faulty zone structures and the attenuation of fluids through the Earth’s crust.

His work also encompasses the role of geothermal energy in decarbonizing heating and improving our understanding of the impact and effects of geothermal energy extraction on the environment.

Professor Shipton chairs the UK Geoenergy Observatories Scientific Advisory Group, which provides advice to two research facilities in Cheshire and Glasgow operated by the British Geological Survey that will inform the responsible development of new energy technologies.

In 2016, Professor Shipton was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh and earlier this year became the Scholarship Secretary and Council Member.

She said: I am delighted to receive this honor: it truly represents recognition for a great team of colleagues, researchers and student researchers, technicians and support staff whose work is so essential to my research. I cannot thank them enough. It also recognizes the incredible support I have received from my family, which encourages and motivates me to strive for a net zero future for the next generation.

I have been fascinated by geosciences since my childhood. The processes that created the rocks under our feet, produced our atmosphere and our water, and which are active on other planets, are endlessly intriguing. The geosciences underpin everything we consume by providing our energy, the metals in our phones, and even the soil in which we grow our food.

Human consumption of our geological resources has had a profound positive effect on our quality of life: enabling warmer, better nourished and healthier societies. At the same time, the negative environmental effects of our consumption are felt all over the planet. The geosciences are at the heart of efforts to mitigate these effects: safe and efficient underground storage of greenhouse gases or radioactive waste; responsible production of the limited amount of hydrocarbons we can afford to use; The intelligent use of the earth’s geothermal resources to decarbonize heating and cooling all depends on a deep understanding of earth processes.

Just as academic research is a team effort, to achieve a socially just global net zero society, all disciplines must come together to find practical solutions to complex interdisciplinary questions along the way.

Exceptional people

University Principal and Vice Chancellor Professor Sir Jim McDonald said: I am absolutely delighted to see more Strathclyders recognized in this way. As a leading international and socially progressive technological university, we welcome exceptional individuals who are committed to making a positive impact for our students, our city and the global communities we serve.

Professors Shaw and Shipton embody the university’s founding ethic of meaningful learning, and I know the entire university community will join me in congratulating them on this well-deserved recognition.