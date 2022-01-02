Chris Flemings Presents End Of Interim Bulls Head Coach

All expectations are that the coach Billy donovan will return Monday for the game against the Magic at the United Center.

Donovan entered health and safety protocols before Christmas, testing the depth of the coaching staff.

Much like the players did during the coronavirus outbreak, the coaching staff passed with flying colors.

Assistant Chris Fleming was the interim head coach during Donovan’s five-game absence, and he said on Saturday that the lessons he learned in that short period were invaluable.

It’s been a lesson in humility, of course, in the sense that you realize how important the work is and how many people depend on your preparation and action, Fleming said. It was also extremely pleasant to understand things as a staff and to interact with the players in a way that maybe a little different than being an assistant.

For me, on a very personal level, this has been invaluable in helping me learn. The players were excellent partners in helping during this time Billys was away.

The feeling was mutual on the part of the players, who praised Fleming for the preparation he puts into each game and for being himself rather than trying to take on a different character in that role.

Fleming was considered a loving assistant and retained this style.

I think everyone is who they are as a coach, who you are as a person, Fleming said. I think you’re going to slide with your personality no matter what personality you are, good, bad, or indifferent, and we all have strengths and weaknesses. I try not to change too much, but I think these guys deserve a lot of praise for the way they’ve handled the past few weeks.

Fleming also congratulated his fellow assistants, as well as Donovan.

Donovan might not have been there, but he sure made a point of keeping as similar a routine as possible with his staff on Zoom calls.

With all the emotion that broke loose after DeMar DeRozans Last-second winning shot on Friday against the Pacers, Donovan even made an extra appeal before the game against the Wizards.

We talk, Coach is at our meetings when we talk on Zoom every morning, Fleming said. We’re pretty much on the same pace as we always would in terms of rotations and game strategy. Obviously he can’t be there after this meeting. In a way, he entrusts us with taking care of our own affairs.

He addressed the team [Saturday] morning on Zoom and really told them how proud he was of their resilience [Friday] night. So Coach is involved, but for obvious reasons there is a point where he lets us take care of things.

Training room

The Bulls lost yet another starter to the Wizards. Javonte Green twisted his groin against the Pacers and was forced out back to back. The plan was to take him back to Chicago and have him reassessed on Sunday.

The Bulls organized a light trip on the road trip, so they wanted to have it examined properly before giving a schedule for a comeback.

The news was better for the players in health and safety protocols. Fleming said Lonzo ball and Alfonzo McKinnie were expected against the Magic. Tony bradley was close but had not started cardio screening.