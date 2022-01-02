BTS’s Jimin crowned ‘Best K Pop Dancer of 2021’ in online poll





There’s no denying that BTS’s Jimin is definitely one of the best K-pop dancers of all time! On January 1, Jimin set a new record on the KDOL app by placing first in the daily ranking vote, which also saw him rise to number one in the platform’s weekly and monthly rankings. For those who don’t know, KDOL is an app that allows fans to support and encourage their K-pop (favorite idol) bias by collecting “hearts” daily through various activities and challenges, then they use the ” hearts ”to vote for their favorites every day. This vote ranks the winners with the most “heart votes” on a daily, weekly and monthly basis. For the last day of 2021, Jimin accumulated 244,514,273 votes, surpassing the daily ranking. It was also a new record for the most cores per day in the history of the platform. Adding up all the daily votes for the last week of the year, Jimin racked up a total of 300,868,840 votes, also placing # 1 on the weekly leaderboard and setting a new record for most hearts per week in the history of the platform. Not only that, Jimin had amassed 413,264,919 total votes for December, also placing # 1 on the Monthly Leaderboard and again setting a new record for the most hearts per month in the history of the platform. It was the 17th month in a row for Jimin to top the Monthly Leaderboard, the highest for any K-pop idol on the platform, which is also another record for the star Bangtan performer. Finally, Jimin also maintained his position as number 1 idol in the Top 50 Hall of Fame with a cumulative total of 1,515,163,126 heart votes. Congratulations Jimin! Join “The K-world Celebration” with “The HallyuTalk Awards”. Win your favorites in Hallyu’s fiercest battle here. ALSO READ: BTS ‘Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook Take Top Places in Boy Group Members’ Brand Reputation Rankings in December What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/bts-jimin-crowned-best-k-pop-dancer-2021-online-poll-982083 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

