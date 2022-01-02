Whoops! Bollywood celebrities who made fashion disasters in 2021

MUMBAI: The year 2021 is drawing to a close. As the first half went into a partial lockdown, things started to slowly improve. But the pandemic is upon us again. In 2021, sadly, some of the best dressed women in Bollywood gave us some totally forgettable fashion moments.

Urfi Javed has undoubtedly been the queen of the cringe-worthy outfits in 2021. It’s unclear which to choose from her wide range. From tacky recreations of already wacky outfits to weird silhouettes, people have been scratching their heads. And we’re not talking about a skin show here!

Also read: Alia Bhatt named PETA Personality of the Year 2021

Fashion-wise, 2021 was a year Mouni Roy stuck to some serious bling with sparkling dresses, gowns and sarees. She also donned some cute desi outfits. However, the dress below will be one of her worst in 2021.

Priyanka Chopra is someone who kicks her out of the park almost every time with her fashion choices, but that floral costume with that long trench coat was a total disaster.

Sonam Kapoor, well known for her fashionista, has been absent from the limelight all year in terms of movies because she hasn’t had an outing. However, she donned a lot of high fashion. This floral dress didn’t impress us at all.

To read also: Gossip! Urfi Javed takes the limelight with her loves in her recent Instagram post

While Alia Bhatt’s fashion choices for 2021 have fluctuated between a few good choices and some very average ones. However, those from RRR were downright tasteless. Here is an example…

So these are the ladies who failed to impress us in 2021. We hope we get some really glamorous looks over the coming year.

Credit: BollywoodLife