‘Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani’ actor Anuj Kohli Keen on exploring digital media





Actor Anuj Kohli, who played abusive husband Vineet Bhatia previously on the TV show “Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani”, is looking forward to exploring the digital platform this year. Digital platforms continue to be a lucrative medium for actors looking to experiment with their choice of stories. TV actor Kohli also wants to be a part of unconventional stories. “As the digital platform is all the rage today. I would love to be a part of such projects this year. I look forward to playing interesting and unconventional roles on screen. I enjoyed trying negative , there was a lot to play and to play. Therefore, I want to portray more negative roles than positive. I want to leave a mark on the TV industry and gain recognition as a villain, “we say. he. The actor is also looking forward to getting in better shape this year. He says, “Exercise can be fun and social! I think exercise and physical activity can be enjoyable. They give you the opportunity to relax, enjoy the outdoors or just participate in activities that make you happy. Physical activity can also help you connect with family and friends in a fun social setting. So I’m thinking of taking a dance class, hitting the hiking trails or joining a football team. or doing something with friends or family, it’s always fun. “ The actor is known for keeping a low profile when it comes to “socializing and networking” in the showbiz industry and he makes no apologies for his lifestyle. The actor, who also played the role of Kishore Jindal in ‘Guddan – Tumse Na Ho Payega’, calls himself more witty than a party animal. “I’m usually not a late night party person. I’m more spiritually involved. I started my new year with prayers. I hope the year will go better for me and I will grow taller. as a better human being. I just can’t wait to be more responsible, punctual and on my word this year. I also want to travel to more religious places with my wife (Harman Kaur), “he says.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/entertainment-news-shaurya-aur-anokhi-ki-kahani-actor-anuj-kohli-keen-on-exploring-digital-medium/407902 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos