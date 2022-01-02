Parineeti Chopra reveals advice she received from cousin Priyanka Chopra ahead of Bollywood debut

Actress Parineeti Chopra has come a long way in Bollywood with a handful of notable performances in films like Shuddh Desi Romance, Ishaqzaade, and more. The actress is now set to make her television debut alongside Mithun Chakraborty through the reality show.Hunarbaaz. Parineeti also shares a close bond with her cousin and actress Priyanka Chopra and this can be proven by her recent interview.

“Priyanka asked me to forge my own identity”: Parineeti

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti was asked about the advice she received from her cousin before entering the industry. the Saina The actor revealed, “Priyanka asked me to forge my own identity and show the world what I can do.” Parineeti was further asked about something that she says casually comes to her contemporaries, but finds it difficult to do. In response, Parineeti mentioned two things. The first is that they are very good at self-grooming, styling, and prep. The other is their knowledge of films and their knowledge of the industry and making the right connections.

Parineeti Chopra is currently shooting for his next business Unchai, with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in key roles. Not only that, the actor is ready to start filming for his highly anticipated project. Animal facing Ranbir Kapoor. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will also star Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti revealed that she was very nervous to go on the sets of Animal because it must go and perform in front of these “valiant” actors. She further added that she was more nervous performing in front of the director, adding that she was inspired because Vanga had expressed satisfaction with her performance.

Safer Animal

Animal was announced on January 1, 2021 and is slated for release on October 2, 2022. According to the buzz, Ranbir, who is best known for his brooding romantic roles, will shift the paradigm and portray a dark and intense character in the film. It will be interesting to see if Ranbir does justice to the character who appears to be the opposite of the roles he has played so far.

Image: Instagram / @parineethopra