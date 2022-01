The tragic life of Rachel Roberts, the famous forgotten Welsh actress from Hollywood

They broke up in December 1969 and Roberts stepped out of his rocker. She started to overdose and had her stomach pumped regularly. I want to kill him, she said of Harrison to a doctor at the Cedars of Lebanon hospital. When her agent Aaron Frosch sent a basket of cheese, she threw it out the window, saying the gift was vulgar and pretentious. Roberts was on Russell Hartys’ chat show, called the host c — silly, and said about his cats, all they wanna do is fuck. Harty’s other guests, Sir Peter Hall, Elton John and Barbara Cartland, fell into embarrassed silence. What are we to do with all of this? First, Roberts was right to be outraged that, had she been a man, her bad behavior would have won applause, even admiration. It irritated her that she was being reprimanded as a nuisance and for not obeying the rules of civilized behavior. Yet Rex often doesn’t. Robert Shaw did not. Burton did not. OToole did not. Very true. Second, Roberts is a warning about what can happen if you get too addicted: I didn’t make my own life, I lived entirely through him, she said of Harrison. Ten years after the divorce, she still dreamed of a reconciliation: I still love my special Rex, dynamic, silly, crisp, unbearable. Finally, there’s his Welshness the uncomfortable chippy Celtic variety with Anglo-Saxon cool. Comparing his fate to Burton’s, Roberts said they would become cutthroat in the eyes of the world because they wanted to impress; insecure, cursed with feelings of inadequacy. Despite overt giveaways and public recognition (Roberts won the BAFTAs and was nominated for an Oscar), below, the uncertainties and instabilities have melted away. There were other similarities between Roberts and Burton as well. Dissipation, frayed nerves, drift from its origins, inability to settle. The Welsh are supreme as actors and actresses because the flamboyance is suppressed; it is the guilty secret, which breaks out from time to time in a mad, fast and ferocious manner. There is a feeling of flight, of dispersion, an explosion of emotions. But what is the alternative? Be respectful and dry? As Rachel Roberts said, I still have emotional power, but it’s locked inside me, devastatingly, eating away at me alive. Born in Glamorganshire, I am no different.

