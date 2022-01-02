Just Arrived: All 2021 Celebrity Babies | Bollywood

Parenting during a pandemic can be difficult, but these actors did not let fear prevent them from welcoming the little ones into their lives.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby, Jehangir Ali Khan, on February 21. Initially, the couple chose to keep baby Jeh out of public view. The two are the parents of five-year-old Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

Addite Shirwaikar Malik and Mohit Malik

Just Arrived: All Celebrity Babies of 2021

The TV couple became parents to a son, Ekbir, on April 29. Sharing the news, Addite posted, Dear Universe, thanks for this blessing! Thank you for those midnight cries and all that goes with it, because we feel so lucky to welcome our baby boy into our world of love! Hes here and hes really magical.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

Just Arrived: All Celebrity Babies of 2021

After getting married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi this year in an unconventional ceremony, Dia Mirza gave birth to her first child, a son named Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, on May 14. Mirza shared the news in a deeply moving social media post, revealing that he was born prematurely and had to have an emergency cesarean delivery.

Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya

Just Arrived: All Celebrity Babies of 2021

On June 2, singer Neeti Mohan and actor Nihaar Pandya became parents of a son, Aryaveer. Sharing the news, Mohan wrote: Holding his little hands is by far the most precious touch we have ever felt … It multiplies the happiness and the feeling of gratitude in our families.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Just Arrived: All Celebrity Babies of 2021

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed their first child on January 11. The couple, who married in 2017, revealed their daughter’s name Vamika after a month, which is a Sanskrit name for the goddess Durga.

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani

Just Arrived: All Celebrity Babies of 2021

After two sons, Zack and Leo, actress Lisa Haydon welcomed her third child, a daughter, with husband Dino Lalvani this year in June. The actor had shared the news of his pregnancy in March by sharing a photo of his baby bump, captioned With my tiny wife. They named their daughter Lara.

Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi

Just Arrived: All Celebrity Babies of 2021

Actress Evelyn Sharma married longtime boyfriend Dr Tushaan Bhindi on May 15 and announced the arrival of baby Ava Rania Bhindi on November 12. The most important role of my life #mom at @avabhindi, shared Sharma.

VSHaru Asopa Sen and Rajeev Sen

Just Arrived: All Celebrity Babies of 2021

TV actor Charu Asopa Sen and her husband Rajeev Sen became parents to a daughter on November 1. Rajeev took to social media to say he was lucky enough to have a baby girl and thanked God.

Shreya Ghoshal and Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya

Just Arrived: All Celebrity Babies of 2021

On May 22, singer Shreya Ghoshal was lucky enough to have a son with her husband, entrepreneur Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya. The couple, who married in 2015, named their firstborn Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya.

Kishwer and Suyyash Rai Merchant

Just Arrived: All Celebrity Babies of 2021

Acting couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai first became parents on August 27. Married in 2016, they named their son Nirvair. In a video shared by Merchant, she revealed that their child’s name means the one who has no enemies.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy

Just Arrived: All Celebrity Babies of 2021

Actress Anita Hassanandani welcomed her first child, boy Aaravv with entrepreneur husband Rohit Reddy on February 9.

Ruchika Kapoor and Shaheer Sheikh

Just Arrived: All Celebrity Babies of 2021

Actor Shaheer Sheikh and his wife Ruchika Kapoor announced the birth of their daughter, Anaya, on September 10. Sharing a photo of the baby shower celebrations, Sheikh wrote: Blessed with the gift of life … need all your love and good wishes for the journey onwards. Keep us in your prayers.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Just Arrived: All Celebrity Babies of 2021

The actor couple had a son on October 3. Angad Bedi shared the news with a photo of himself and Neha and wrote: #Bedisboy is here !!!!! Let’s make it a moment to remember for the four of us now. The two are also parents of a three-year-old girl, Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

Aakriti Ahuja and Aparshakti Khurana

Just Arrived: All Celebrity Babies of 2021

The couple welcomed their firstborn, Arzoie, on August 27. They announced the pregnancy in June with a hilarious message that read: Lockdown mein kaam to expand ho nahi paya toh hume laga family hi expand kar lete hai.

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh

Just Arrived: All Celebrity Babies of 2021

Actress Geeta Basra has become a mother for the second time this year. His son with former cricketer Harbhajan Singh was born on July 10. They are also the parents of a five-year-old daughter, Hinaya.