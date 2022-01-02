James Bond actor Daniel Craig receives New Years honor for spies, Twitter says “Queen has broken tradition”





Daniel craig, the actor who plays the fictional spy James Bond in the films, has been named a Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George (CMG) in the UK’s annual New Year honors list.

The honor, usually bestowed on real-life spies and diplomats, is also bestowed on author Ian Fleming’s fictional character 007 in his books. Craig, 53, from Chester, England, has been recognized for his service to film and theater. His CMG comes shortly after the release of the latest installment of his Bond films, No Time To Die, which went on to become one of last year’s highest-grossing films at the box office. Craig had previously announced his retirement as the world’s most famous secret agent after starring in five Bond films. The CMG Order of Chivalry was founded in 1818 and its holders are appointed by the monarch and holders can wear it suspended from a ribbon around their necks on formal occasions. Queen Elizabeth II had met Craig while filming a surprise segment for the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics at Buckingham Palace, in which Bond escorted the 95-year-old monarch. Bond film producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson are also recognized in the New Year’s Honors List, released on Friday, for their contributions to film and drama, with both being named Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE). . But this honor was not well received by some people. Some have taken to Twitter to share their reaction to the honor bestowed on the James Bond actor. “The Queen broke the tradition of giving Daniel Craig an honor usually reserved for real-life spies,” one user posted, while another wrote: “So Daniel Craig received a CBE for… playing “Aren’t the millions of pounds and hundreds of more and more earning opportunities enough?” Meanwhile, key workers can barely afford food and rent. Movies have an impact on lives… proven countless times… Now for #James Bond the queen must also break with tradition … give #Daniel Craig price reserved for Diplomats for exemplary non-military work !!!

@ 007 pic.twitter.com/ZFSkampRjc Girish johar (@girishjohar) January 2, 2022 Okay, now that Joanna Lumley is a Lady and Daniel Craig is a CMG, could Timothy Dalton be named CBE or knighted? I mean he’s been playing for almost 60 years! pic.twitter.com/kOx7W1we8T Gabrielaeye (@noir_or_never) January 1, 2022 Daniel Craig will be awarded the rare Order of St. Michael and St. George (CMG), an honor usually reserved for the best spies and diplomats during Queens New Year honors. It’s the same honor bestowed on M who retires in Skyfall. MI6 HQ (@jamesbondlive) December 26, 2021 Other British actors on this year’s list include Joanna Lumley and Vanessa Redgrave, who have been named Ladies for their services to theater, entertainment and charity, while British Indian actor Nitin Ganatra becomes an Officer of the Order. of the British Empire (OBE). (With PTI entries)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/james-bond-actor-daniel-craig-gets-new-year-honour-for-spies-twitter-says-the-queen-has-broken-tradition-7702631/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos