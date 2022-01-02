CDC recommends shorter COVID-19 isolation and quarantine time





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated the recommendations for isolation and quarantine time for everyone. (Courtesy of Pexels) HAMPTON ROADS – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) has shortened the recommended isolation and quarantine times for those who have tested positive for COVID-19. The CDC has shortened the recommended isolation time from 10 to five days for people with COVID-19 if they are asymptomatic (not showing symptoms) and if they wear a mask around others for five days. The change comes as evidence supports people with COVID-19 are most contagious within two days before symptoms appear and between two and three days after, according to the CDC. “Therefore, people who test positive should self-isolate for 5 days and, if they are asymptomatic at that time, they can leave isolation if they can continue to mask themselves for 5 days to minimize the risk. to infect others, ”the CDC said on a Dec. 27. Release. The CDC has also changed the recommended quarantine time for people exposed to COVID-19. “For people who are unvaccinated or more than six months away from their second dose of mRNA (or more than 2 months after the J&J vaccine) and not yet boosted, the CDC now recommends quarantine for 5 days followed by strict use. of the mask for an additional 5 days. days, ”the CDC said. Those who cannot quarantine themselves for five days must wear a mask at all times when they are around others for 10 days after exposure, the CDC added. The CDC also said people who received their booster do not need to self-quarantine after exposure, but must wear a mask for 10 days afterward. “The CDC has updated the isolation and quarantine recommendations to balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses,” said CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “These updates ensure that people can safely continue with their daily lives. “ Last week, the CDC also shortened the isolation and quarantine period for health workers who tested positive for COVID-19. The new recommendation also states that healthcare workers can return to work after seven days if they are negative and asymptomatic. This isolation time can be shortened in the event of a staff shortage. Additionally, healthcare workers who have received all of the recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses, including their booster, do not need to self-quarantine if they have been exposed. The move is in response to staff shortages caused by COVID-19 in anticipation of the Omicron surge, the CDC said. Local health systems in the region follow CDC guidelines. “As part of our ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of our team members and patients, Sentara Healthcare follows the guidelines and recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control as they are updated,” said Sentara spokesperson Peter J. Sengenberger. WYDaily awaits comments from Riverside Health System.

