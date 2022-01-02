Augusta Tech Film Schedule Seeks To Deepen Team’s Talent Pool | Entertainment





AUGUSTA, GA (AP) Augusta Technical College president Jermaine Whirl wants to see his students’ names on the big screen. I always say to students, if you think about the end of a movie and see all those credits, all these names, that sets you up for doing one of these jobs, he said. Starting in January, Augusta Tech will partner with Georgia Film Academy to offer local courses to increase the number and quality of film crew members in the region. The college will offer the GFA Film and Television Certification Program, an uncredited three-course, 18-hour study program. GFA program graduates find it easier to get a job on a movie set, Whirl said. And they are extremely well paid, he added. You’re talking about equipment worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, and your ability to do’s and don’ts is extremely critical, especially on a film set where time is money. In recent years, the Augusta region has gained more and more attention from film producers in large studios and small independent companies. Most recently, crews have been spotted around town filming scenes for the upcoming baseball biopic The Hill, starring Dennis Quaid. People also read … There are so many assets and landmarks that make Augusta attractive to the movies, said Whirl. But our biggest obstacle to growth has been, really, talent. Independent film crews would continue to tell Jennifer Bowen, liaison officer for Film Augusta, that the region needs a bigger talent pool of sound and lighting technicians, electricians and carpenters, said Whirl. A community that can promise ready-to-work team members typically attracts more filmmakers and their local economic impact. Talks with Bowen led Augusta Tech to IndieGrip, a company on Gordon Highway that rents filming equipment and arranges jobs for experienced local technicians. IndieGrip has agreed to provide its facilities for hands-on instruction. Whirl then met up with Jeffrey Stepakoff, Executive Director of the GFA. His question # 1 was: is the region ready for this? said whirlwind. A few years ago, it wasn’t the GFA that thought the number of film productions in Augusta was too low to expand its classes to the region. About three months ago, several dozen regional, government, academic and business leaders gathered to discuss long-term regional goals with the film industry. A subsequent argument to the GFA resonated with its leaders. A GFA instructor from Atlanta will teach Augusta from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. Once the courses are well established, Whirl envisions a future where at least one movie will be shot in Augusta per term. Many studios and networks are giving Augusta a second look, including Dc, Netflix, HBO, Showtime, and Marvel have been here multiple times, he said. I don’t think it’s a unique thing, said Whirl. If we start to develop a talent pool here, we can really keep these movies coming. For more information on copyright, see the distributor of this article, The Augusta Chronicle. Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

