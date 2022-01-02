Powerball, Mega Millions Jackpots Canceled Without New Year’s Winners





No one has ringed the bell in 2022 with a major lottery win, as the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots remain up for grabs. The Jan. 1 Powerball draw, valued at $ 500 million, went without a winner on Saturday night. The grand prize is now estimated at $ 522 million, with a cash value of $ 371 million. Mega Millions, which had a New Years’ draw of $ 221 million, rolled without grand prize winners. It had also rolled twice before that, and is now at $ 244 million heading into Tuesday’s draw. The cash value is estimated at $ 172.5 million. It wasn’t bad news for everyone, however. Three players got five numbers in Saturday’s Powerball draw, which has a grand prize of $ 1 million, and one lucky winner got five numbers with the Power Play option, which doubles the prize. Likewise, two players tied five Mega Millions numbers on Friday night, taking home a Super Million, while one player tied five with a Megaplier option, which took the payout to $ 3 million. Tickets for both games start at $ 2 each and can be purchased up to one hour before the draws. Who won the 10 biggest lottery jackpots of all time? List of Powerball Winners, Mega Millions He has some great tips for winners:Michigan Billion Dollar Winners Represented By Indialantic Lottery Lawyer Previous New Years Winners Powerball was won on New Years. Carlos Mabry of Washington, DC, clinched the title of first Powerball millionaire in 2021. A year before that, Blaine Marston of Passadumkeag, Maine, was the first Powerball millionaire that year. , and the draw took place during the live ABC broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020” In 2019, one lucky winner started the new year with an additional $ 425 million after finding all six numbers in the Mega Millions New Year’s Day draw. Coincidentally, seven other players became millionaires in 2019, taking home at least $ 1 million after finding all the numbers except the Mega Ball in the New Year’s Day drawing. Lottery Lawyer Tale: $ 16 million Jensen Beach jackpot winner lost job during COVID-19 pandemic According to a USA TODAY story, the $ 425 million jackpot was the eighth largest in its history and only the fifth draw on New Years Day. The lucky winner had a cash option of $ 254.6 million. A winner has only claimed the jackpot on New Years Day once before, in 2008. The biggest jackpots in history Biggest Mega Millions jackpot in history: $ 1.537 billion on October 23, 2018, won by a very lucky state resident who wishes to remain anonymous after purchasing the ticket in Simpsonville, South Carolina. The biggest Powerball jackpot is also the biggest jackpot in history: three winners claimed that the $ 1.586 billion Powerball prize fell into three parts. Maureen Smith and David Kaltschmidt of Melbourne Beach, Florida; Marvin and Mae Acosta from California; and John and Lisa Robinson of Tennessee claimed the three tickets with a cash value of $ 327.8 million each.

