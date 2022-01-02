Number of women directors of the best Hollywood films down compared to 2020





Although 2021 had a few great films directed by women, the number of female directors in Hollywood’s top 250 films has declined compared to 2020.

theCelluloid ceilingthe report for 2021 shows that the number of female directors in the best films of the year has decreased compared to 2020. 2020 has seen filmmakers complete projects in all areas of the industry, from period literary plays like Autumn to WildeEmma to horror thrillers like that of Floria SigismondiTurning big budget superhero shows like Cathy Yan’sBirds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn). The year culminated with the 2021 Academy Awards, in which Chlo Zhao received the Oscar for Best Director for Nomadic country, becoming the second woman to win this award. VIDEO OF THE DAY Even with the drop, 2021 saw some high profile films directed by women. The horror rebootfellow, which ended up being the 20th national film of the year, was directed by Nia DaCosta, who is now directing the upcomingCaptain marvel following Wonders, coming in 2022. She is also the first black woman to direct a film that reached number 1. Two of the four entries in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were also directed by women:Black Widow was helmed by Cate Shortland andEternals was directed by the decorated Chlo Zhao (although she didEternalsbefore his Oscar victory). Related: Why Chloe Zhao Is Credited Twice As Eternals Writer

ThroughVariety, Celluloid Ceiling reported that the number of female-directed films in the top 250 box office rose from 18% to 17%. When the scope is narrowed down to the Top 100 movies, the change is even more drastic, from 16% to 12%. However, in the best news, when production roles such as screenwriters, executive producers, producers, editors and cinematographers are added to the tally, it is a slight increase, up to 25% compared to 23% in 2020.

Two important factors complicate this data. First, when measuring the top 100 movies at the box office, that excludes the streaming features of platforms like Netflix, which have a slightly higher female director rate. For example, this year’s grand prize nominee, Jane Campion’sThe power of the dog, is not in the top 250 because it is a Netflix movie and has only received a limited theatrical release.

Second, 2020 may have been a good year for female directors, but the pandemic drastically changed the shape of that year’s box office top 100. Many impending big-budget blockbusters have been delayed until 2021 or later, so films that occupied the top 250 as measured byCelluloid ceilinglooked very different from other years. Now that the charts are once again filled with big budget tents, this drop likely reflects the fact that studios are still reluctant to have women helm these bigger blockbusters. This is obviously something the organization is working to change, but it is probably ultimately consistent with previous years rather than clearly getting worse.

Next: The Hidden Meaning of Nomadland & How Chloe Zhao’s Asian Experience Shaped It Source: Variety Babysitting adventures: Vincent D’Onofrio’s Thor was almost a man instead

