When Mahesh Bhatt revealed he hopes to impress 4-year-old Alia Bhatt with Duplicate by Shah Rukh Khan | Bollywood

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is well known for his punchy and grainy films. In the 90s his films like Sadak, Sir and Criminal all received rave reviews. It was during this successful journey in the genre of realistic cinema that the filmmaker decided to change course and opted for the production of a masala comedy film – Duplicate. In an old interview, the filmmaker revealed he did it in hopes of impressing a young Alia Bhatt.

Duplicate starred Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre and released in 1998, but failed to make a big splash at the box office. During the filming of the film a year earlier, a news crew visited the sets to chat with the cast and crew. It was during this visit that Mahesh Bhatt spoke about his reason for changing gender.

Speaking to Lehren’s team, Mahesh said, “It’s a movie that I can’t wait to show my kids, implying that his previous films were maybe too violent or too dark for the kids.” . The director clarified that he hoped to impress Alia, who was only four years old at the time. Normally, children are not impressed with their parents. There’s a good chance I could impress my four-year-old daughter Alia with Duplicate, he said.

Alia eventually made an appearance in one of Mahesh Bhatts’ films as a child, when she played the younger version of the character of Preity Zintas in Sangharsh in 1999. The film was produced by Mahesh Bhatt. In 2012, she finally made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year and over time has established herself as one of the leading actresses of her age.

His first movie directed by his father Mahesh was Sadak 2, released in 2020. It was the sequel to the 1991 Mahesh hit starring Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh’s eldest daughter, Pooja.