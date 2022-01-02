Goldie actor Max Julien has died at 88





After a loss-making year 2021, 2022 began with the news of the death of another legend. Actor Max Julien died at the age of 88 in Sherman Oaks, Calif., Yesterday (January 1). No cause of death has yet been determined. His wife of 30 years, Arabella, confirmed the event with Hollywood journalist. Julien is perhaps best known for playing the title role in the 1973s Goldie. The Michael Campus-directed film, which starred Richard Pryor and previous Oscar nominee Juanita Moore, follows an ex-convict who seeks a new life as a pimp in Oakland, California. The independent film’s dialogue, Willie Hutch’s soundtrack and fashion have become iconic. The first draft of his script was written in prison by Robert J. Poole, then detained in San Quentin. However, Julien and Pryor are said to have been instrumental in script revisions made during filming. Shot on location in Oakland, the film producers are said to have struck a series of deals with the Black Panther Party, including profits going to the free breakfast program. Snoop Dogg explains how he recruited a cast of black ’70s actors for Doggy Dogg World (video) Before The Mack, Julien’s acting career dates back to the 1950s. A native of Washington, DC,he graduated from Howard University in his hometown and was a member of the Xi chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi. Max worked in theater after graduation, including roles in New York’s Shakespeare In The Park program. He then appeared in grindhouse feature films such as 1966 The Black Klan Man as well as televisions Mod Squad before working alongside Jack Nicholson and Harrison Ford in Psychedelic outing and Become straight, respectively. The same year he starred in Goldie, the scenario of Max Julien for Cleopatra Jones was adapted into a movie starring Bernie Casey, Tamara Dobson and Esther Rolle. In 1974 he starred in Gordon Parks, Jr’s Thomasine & Bushrodanother script he wrote. Eddie Murphy explains why he doesn’t agree with the term Blaxploitation Film (video) He is The Mack it remains Julien’s most enduring work. In the 1990s, hip-hop stars including LL Cool J, Too Short, and Big Daddy Kane used elements of the film in their music. As the decade wore on, the film’s aesthetic became central to Dr. Dre. The Chronicle and Snoop Dogg’s doggy style his debut, which referenced him in “Pump, pump.” Max Julien was one of the famous black actors of the 1970s hired for Snoop’s “Doggy Dogg World” music video. Wu-Tang Clan’s Ghostface Killah and Raekwon, Mobb Deep, Kris Kross, and others incorporated elements from the film. The word ‘Mack’ gained a second life when Sir Mix-A-Lot and British rapper Mark Morrison helped bring it into the mainstream. With The Mack back in fashion, Max Julien accepts a role in 1997 in How to be a Def Jam player. He also worked with pimp turned rapper Suga Free in the “Thinkin ‘” music video produced by DJ Quik. Meanwhile, the nephew of original score composer Willie Hutch is Cold187um (aka Big Hutch) from Above The Law. Hutch’s acclaimed soundtrack spawned hits such as UGK and OutKast’s “International Player’s Anthem”, as well as songs by Masta Ace, Three 6 Mafia and Usher. Ice Cube responds to allegations of underpayment Friday Actors In 1981 Max Julien spoke frankly on the role of films like The Mack saving the movie industry at a commercially difficult time. “1971 Hollywood was dying, looking for a government grant, and suddenly someone came along, God bless him, named Melvin Van Peebles. Okay? He made a movie and whatever you think his name is Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss song, and it turned this whole industry upside down. The actor-writer continued, “And suddenly they were like, ‘Wow, there are black people going to see movies!’ Like we haven’t been there all the time, right? And all of a sudden black films have been made, directed, directed and directed, and no one gives credit to the fact that these movies literally have saved Hollywood. ” Ambrosia for heads expresses its condolences to the family, friends and fans of Max Julien.

