Roman Reigns will go to Hollywood

Good year! WWE is heading into WWE Day 1 2022, and now is a great time to make some hot and daring predictions for the year 2022 in WWE. Who will win the Royal Rumble? Who is going to Money in the Bank? Who will dethrone Becky Lynch? Who will dethrone Roman Reigns? Will WWE end the division of the brand, merge the divisions and / or eventually go on sale? All these questions and many more will be answered in the following masterpiece. Now is the time to preview and predict what will actually happen in WWE 2022.

WWE has big booking decisions to make for the year 2022. The following will identify and explain five hot predictions for WWE in 2022.

Honorable mention: Veer Mahan will be coming to Raw

The idea of ​​Veer’s coming to Raw has grown into such a trending Emmalina meme that nothing on Raw can even surpass the attention and buzz her debut gets. Since no one knows what WWE stands for, Veer decided to walk with Elias on Raw. The thumbnail of this superstar has been airing since October 25, and he still hasn’t been seen on Raw after the draft. Although his repackaged Raw debut was an uncertainty in 2021 lack of plans in store for him, Veer will definitely be coming to Raw in 2022. That’s almost a guarantee.

5.) Brock Lesnar and Liv Morgan will win the Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar will win the Men’s Royal Rumble and challenge the senior champion to a WrestleMania title match. As the results of the WWE Survivor Series 2021 indicate, Roman Reigns beat Big E in his champion vs champion match, which cemented Reigns as a top champion. Additionally, according to recent reports and booking decisions, WWE has made it clear that Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the Universal Championship is the plan for Mania 38. Now, Lesnar will challenge Reigns, whom he is currently in conflict with.

Liv Morgan will win the Women’s Royal Rumble and challenge the senior champion to a WrestleMania title match. As indicated by the results of the WWE Survivor Series 2021, Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte in their champion vs champion match, which cemented Lynch as a senior champion. Now Morgan will challenge Lynch, with whom she is currently feuding. Morgan recently finished with the crowd and is expected to continue his story with Lynch. She is definitely the star to be raised with a Rumble victory this year.

4.) Kevin Owens and Naomi will earn money in the bank (MITB)

Kevin Owens will win the men’s MITB ladder match because he’s set to make a main event after signing a $ 3 million contract. Since he’s already signed a contract for money in the bank, he might as well earn MITB. Naomi will win the Women’s MITB Ladder Match because her current rivalry with Sonya Deville should give her a future title opportunity. It would be a stretch if she dethroned Charlotte Flair cleanly because she hasn’t been built for this opportunity yet, but an MITB cash-in would do the trick.

3.) Ronda Rousey will return and dethrone Becky Lynch

There are always rumors about Ronda Rousey’s return, and the money feud is obviously Becky Lynch. Rousey left WWE to start a family. Now that she has recently welcomed her baby girl into the world and teased talks about his WWE contract status, it’s safe to assume that she will return to WWE in 2022 and challenge Becky Lynch for the raw women’s title she lost at WrestleMania 35. She won’t lose to Lynch again and it would make sense for WWE to secure her return with a victory. Now, Rousey will be champion again when she returns.

2.) Roman Reigns will drop the Universal Title and go to Hollywood

Our Mark Justice has already explained why Roman Reigns should abandon the Universal Championship. Reigns will end his undefeated full-time career as a Tribal Leader and become a part-time big-name Hollywood star who only returns to WWE for big games, as John Cena and The Rock do. By relinquishing the title, Reigns will be protected as the greatest Universal Champion of all time while allowing the main event scene to get a fresh start with a tournament that will crown a new Universal Champion after WrestleMania 38.

1.) WWE will end brand division and merge divisions

Our Mark Justice has previously debated with Samantha Schipmann as to why WWE should end the division of the brand and merge the divisions. Lists have sharply shrunk due to the plethora of releases over the past year, and distinct brands have led to repetitive revenges on Raw and redundant segments on SmackDown. The merger of the divisions would hamper or at least mitigate these repetitive revenges and redundant segments while preventing the fabricated competition and weakened divisions that symbolize a pernicious future for both brands.

Special prediction: WWE will go on sale

The idea of ​​a global conglomerate like WWE going up for sale may seem pretty far-fetched at first glance. However, the company’s plethora of exits over the past year and sloppy booking strategies of late have already sown the seeds for an inevitable drop in inventory. Once Vince McMahon relaunches XFL and focuses on this business again in 2022, there could be strong consideration to sell WWE to another organization, like Disney. “It’s WWE, and you watch the Disney Channel.” If you want more of these hot predictions, stick with Daily DDT.