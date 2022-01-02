Entertainment
Fishing license is the bargain of the year
In these tough economic times, we have all become bargain hunters. Let’s face it: a dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to be, so it’s becoming more and more important to get the most out of the money we spend. My favorite choice as a bargain of the year would definitely be a Pennsylvania Fishing License.
With an adult resident permit at $ 22.97, with an additional $ 9.97 if you want to fish for trout, how can you go wrong?
Keep in mind that the 2022 licenses first became valid on December 1, 2021 and run until December 31, 2022. That’s over a year of fishing opportunity. Other licenses are also available, including 1-day, 3-day and 7-day licenses, as well as senior licenses and multi-year licenses. For a full list of licenses and fees, visit the PA Fish and Boat Commission website at www.fishandboat.com.
My question is, if you spent that money on entertainment, how far would that take you? Maybe a movie ticket, a soda and a popcorn? He can buy a meal in a good restaurant or maybe the admission to a sporting event. But I bet it wouldn’t do you much good.
Look at the entertainment potential with a fishing license. I will admit that I am certainly not a 365 days a year angler. However, if you consider this, I’m sure I went fishing at least several dozen times with my wife and friends over the last year which brought down the cost of my license, if split between trips. , just a few cents per trip. How’s that for stretching my entertainment dollars?
Although I often catch and release fishing, I occasionally keep a few fish for the dinner table. Have you assessed the price of fresh fish lately? Even frozen fillets for the most desirable species can be tough on your grocery budget. Over the year, my family and I have enjoyed a number of meals featuring fresh fish, including tasty species such as trout, crappie, and catfish, along with a few more. These meals alone, without any consideration for the value of the entertainment, easily covered the price of my wife and the cost of my license.
What other benefits did I get? While being at the edge of a stream or lake, I had the opportunity to observe a wide variety of wildlife including eagles, shorebirds, waterfowl, muskrats, minks, deer, squirrels, snakes and turtles. Equally important, it gave me the opportunity to relax and hang out with a number of great friends as well as the opportunity to meet a few other outdoor enthusiasts that I’m sure I would have. never been in contact otherwise.
Are there any other costs associated with fishing in addition to the license fees? Of course there are, but I chose not to consider them because how much you want to invest in fishing gear is a personal choice. I know fishermen who have thousands of dollars tied up in gear, and I know others who are happy with gear bought at discount stores, yard sales, or even just passed on from friends or family. .
For my part, I can be just as happy sitting along the shore with an old rod and reel that had been my fathers decades ago that I can fish in a sleek bar boat decorated with all the bells. and all the whistles. The truth is, I just love to fish. Yes, I have a garage full of assorted fishing tackle which when added together costs a pretty dime, but that’s my choice. It is not a requirement.
Consider a fishing license, or better yet, talk to a friend or family member. Think about all the possibilities. Spring and summer are just around the corner. Think about all those days you could spend relaxing by the water’s edge, swapping a few stories with someone whose company you enjoy.
