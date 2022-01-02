Entertainment
Betty White fans pay tribute to actress with flowers outside her house
Fans paid tribute to the Hollywood icon Betty White after her death at the age of 99.
Flowers, stuffed animals, candles, cards were placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of the late actress, in Los Angeles.
Bouquets were also left outside the doors of her home, where fans stopped to pay their respects to the Golden Girls star.
They also left notes in her memory, with only one reading: Betty White rest in peace, you were a good neighbor and a kind person.
The deaths of the Whites were announced on New Years Eve, causing devastation among fans.
She was only weeks away from her 100th birthday when she died at home.
Famous fans and friends around the world have been remember the legendary actress with funny anecdotes and touching tributes.
Viola Davis wrote on Twitter: RIP Betty White! Man, I thought you would live forever. You have made a huge hole in this world which will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace. you won your wings.
Ryan Reynolds added: The world is different now. She was good at defying expectations. She managed to get very old and somehow not old enough. I miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.
Sandal star Kerry Washington wrote in her tribute Heaven just had a new superstar to celebrate with tonight, referring to White as an icon, legend, trailblazer, badass and sunbeam .
Meanwhile, former First Lady Michelle Obama shared a photo of White with her and her husband, Baracks’ dog, Bo, who she loved spending time with.
The Becoming author wrote on Instagram: Betty White broke barriers, defied expectations, served her country and made us all laugh. She was also an animal lover and activist, and Bo enjoyed spending time with her.
She added that Barack and I join with so many who will regret the joy she brought to the world.
White was known for her impertinence, foolproof charm and has enjoyed a 75-year career.
She was universally loved and respected and considered the grandmother of the Americas for her kindness and bubbly personality.
The actress became one of the first women to star and produce her own TV show, Life with Elizabeth, in 1952.
Her biggest roles included starring in The Mary Tyler Moore Show from 1973 to 1977 and of course as Rose in Golden Girls from 1985 to 1992.
