Britney Spears prepares to surpass herself in 2022 | Arts and entertainment
Britney Spears gives fans a piece of her heart ahead of the New Year.
The Piece of Me singer, 40, took to Instagram on Monday to encourage people to pray no matter what they are going through and wrote in a candid note about her struggles, including how her family has been. hurt the pop star during his 13 years of trusteeship, his faith temporarily lost and his optimism as the new year approaches.
Pointing out a moment in 2018 when she struggled with her faith, Spears said that, from all angles, I was being hurt for no reason and my family was hurting me. … I took the wrong approach of denying everything because I didn’t want to provoke conflict.
In fact, Spears said, she was absolutely screaming inside.
I wanted to be nice but what they did to my heart was unforgivable !!!!! she said, noting that she had been told repeatedly that she couldn’t perform new music and remix her old work during the time she spent during her residency in Vegas. It was a setup to make me fail.
It’s just the surface issues. People have no idea of the horrible things that have been done to me personally … and after what I have been through I am afraid of people and business !!!! Spears said. Not doing my music anymore is my way of saying F– You in a way when it only benefits my family by ignoring my real job.
Referring to people losing (sic) people they loved and dying to cancer, Spears said she felt condescending as she preached that those who struggle should keep their faith, although she now knows the pain of not not believe.
In 2022, Spears said she hopes to push me a little harder and do things that scare me, but not too much, I mean damn it, she wrote. I’m sorry if I seem like I’m ignorant … I’m extremely insecure and probably care too much so that’s all I’ve got … PRAYER !!!!
Spears’ controversial tutelage, which began in February 2008 following a series of high-profile personal struggles and spawned the Free Britney movement, ended in mid-November, five months after she asked for the full control of its affairs.
