Varun Dhawan Seeks Blessings From Father David Dhawan





Varun Dhawan posted this. (Image courtesy: varundvn) Strong points Varun Dhawan shared a photo on his Instagram

“This year, take all the blessings,” wrote Varun Dhawan

Varun will soon be seen in ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ and ‘Bhediya’ New Delhi: Varun Dhawan has the perfect tip to start the New Year on a positive note. The actor shared photos in which he is seen with his father, veteran director David Dhawan. In the footage, Varun Dhawan is seen seeking his father’s blessings as the two smile for the camera from the comfort of their home. Leaving a tip with the photos, Varun Dhawan wrote: This year take all the blessings. Good year. The actor’s special post received a lot of love from his fans and colleagues. Fans and friends threw heart emojis in the comments section and wished the father-son duo a very happy new year. Reacting to the footage, TV actor-host Maniesh Paul said: Meri taraf se bhi please touch her feet! Will come soon personally. Maniesh Paul will soon be seen in the movie Jugg Jeeyo jug with Varun Dhawan. See the post here: Varun Dhawan is a complete family man. The actor recently shared a video with his wife, Natasha Dalal, where the couple are seen kissing in front of a Christmas tree at home. The actor had the song Teri Bhabhi Khadi Hai from his film coolie n ° 1 play in the background. In the clip, he can be seen pulling Natasha towards him and kissing her on the cheek. “Teri bhabhi khadi hain. I had to tell Natasha that I would shoot this with someone else for her to agree to do it. She might never do another reel with me haha ​​but she knows how much I love this song and how happy I’m trendy after a whole year so she agreed. , he wrote in the caption. Sara Ali Khan, who featured in the original song with Varun Dhawan, responded to the post with heart and hug emojis. Mouni Roy also responded with heart emojis. Varun Dhawan made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar Student of the year in 2012. He is known for his work in films such as Badlapur, Dilwale, Sui Dhaaga, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and ABCD 2. Varun Dhawan’s upcoming projects include Jugg Jeeyo jug and Bhediya.

