Classic Hollywood reboot for Hope Cinema – Hope Standard

A longtime favorite entertainment venue for Hope has been brought back to life this year.

The Hope Cinema had been vacant since the start of the pandemic, while the community kept a watchful eye on the Marquis for any further development.

The new owners made the big announcement this fall, and it soon became apparent that there was more to it than just watching a movie there. They hosted All Star Wrestling and even had a punk rock show planned which unfortunately went off the rails due to the close of highways.

Now dubbed the Hope Cinema Cafe, the venue will have more in store in 2022.

Hope, Cascades and Canyons recently shared a little about the history of theater.

“It was in 1945, with the end of World War II, that a new optimism and period of growth overtook Hope and a variety of new businesses were started,” their website read. “The ‘New Hope Theater’ was one of them. The Trout family came from BC Interior and began construction on two theaters – one in Hope owned by WA Trout and one in Agassiz owned by his brother Neil Trout.

The barn shape of the original structure is still easily visible from the back lane.

