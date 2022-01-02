Image source: INSTAGRAM / ALLU ARJUN Pushpa star Allu Arjun hints at Bollywood debut: hopefully soon

Actor Allu Arjun says he’s received an offer to star in a Hindi-language film, but his northern fans will have to wait. The 39-year-old actor, whose latest Telugu-language Pushpa: The Rise has grossed Rs 300cr worldwide since its release on December 17, has said he’s open to working in a real blue Bollywood film at provided that the project is exciting. .

“I have an offer but nothing concrete or exciting. Hopefully soon (it will happen). It takes courage, you have to risk it (to work in another industry), ”Arjun told PTI.

Son of famous producer Allu Aravind, the actor is known for films like “Bunny”, “Arya”, “Desamuduru”, “Parugu” and “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo”, among others. After spending around two decades in the Telugu film industry, Arjun said he was not interested in playing second fiddle to another actor when he was dealing with a Hindi script.

When we’re the protagonist of the movies we make, whoever comes to us will only come with the offer to play a protagonist, I wouldn’t be interested in anything (else). And this is very well understood.

Even the other person won’t come and it doesn’t make sense to ask such a big star to play a supporting role because it damages the movie, they know that too. You have to work as the protagonist, as the main leader, he added.

The actor is pleased with the glorious series of “Pushpa: The Rise”, which has collected Rs 56.69 crore from its Hindi dubbed version. Directed by Sukumar of Arya Fame, the action drama has also been released in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Arjun’s 2020 action drama “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo” is being remade in Hindi as “Shehzada” with Kartik Aaryan in the lead. PTI KKP RDS



