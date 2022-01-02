Antonio Resines’ family calls for peace as actor continues to be admitted to intensive care





On December 22, the entertainment world and the general public were frozen to learn that Antonio Resines had entered intensive care due to complications derived from the covid. Since then, little is known about its evolution, even if it is confirmed that it is stable and that, little by little, it improves. His family have asked for peace of mind in these trying times when all who love him anxiously await the news that he is out of danger. The only medical report that was provided on his condition pointed out, the day after his admission, that the 67-year-old actor suffered from acute respiratory failure due to severe prognostic bilateral pneumonia caused by Covid-19 and that he did not need invasive mechanical ventilation.

Read also Writing The networks quickly filled with messages of support and affection towards Antonio Resines, among which that of Santiago Segura, who made a request to all who read it. “My friend Antonio Resines is in intensive care. His condition is delicate and it looks like he will be forced to spend New Years Eve there. Antonio is one of the nicest, most sympathetic, approachable, positive and generous people. whom I met in this profession “he began by saying. “I also believe that his way of being transfers to his characters and that makes people love and appreciate him even without knowing him, because he conveys closeness and generates good vibrations. Working with him is a pleasure. He is a great partner with whom He is. It is difficult to be bored. I would like with all my might that he overcome this trance, and I firmly believe that he will succeed, “continued Santiago Segura, who then launched his request. Actor Antonio Resines and his wife Ana Perez-Lorente “I don’t know if I’m asking you to pray for him (prayer is a powerful tool, but only for believers). Positive, that you strongly want him to be well, and that you mentally send him a lot of energy. and encouragement somehow I feel a wave of desires and energy is going to come to him that will become a healing force. (And best to think that if Antonio read this he would laugh at me and think that I’m a bit of an asshole), “wrote with a few traits of the humor that characterizes him. At that time, the wife of Antonio Resines, Ana Prez-Lorente, goes daily to the Gregorio Maran hospital in Madrid to be with her husband and although she tries to be very careful in her words, I know that she frequented the media to make a few small statements.

Read also Lorraine montn “With Santiago, I was able to speak with him. I thanked him in person, but I don’t watch anything. I spoke with Santiago, I really appreciate him,” he said in reference to the launch. positive. energetic movement to help Antonio Resines out of this pothole. From what happened, the actor is conscious, receives treatments and high-flow oxygen therapy “and even responds to certain messages on his mobile. Antonio Resines’ family has transmitted via Europa Press that we are talking to you. thank you for your interest and affection, but we ask you to understand that at this time the family needs peace and serenity “, asking for time and space to continue to face this difficult situation.

