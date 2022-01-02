Grindr’s serial killer tells friend Eddie Redmayne or Kevin Bacon should play him

Serial killer Stephen Port, whose wave of killings is the subject of BBC drama starting tomorrow, told a friend in prison he wanted Hollywood stars Kevin Bacon or Eddie Redmayne to play him in a movie.

But the sexual predator, known as Grindr Killer for drugging, raping and killing four men he met on the gay dating app, will be played by Stephen Merchant, co-creator of The Office and best known for his comedic roles.

Port, 46, is serving a life sentence in Belmarsh High Security Prison for killing Anthony Walgate, 23, Gabriel Kovari, 22, Daniel Whitworth, 21, and Jack Taylor, 25, and dumped their bodies near his home in Barking, east London.

An Old Bailey jury learned in 2016 that the former boss invited the victims to his apartment and gave them lethal doses of the GHB party drug and raped them as they passed out.

Serial killer Stephen Port, (pictured left) whose murder spree is the subject of BBC drama starting tomorrow, told a friend from prison he wanted Hollywood stars Kevin Bacon (right) or Eddie Redmayne stars him in a movie

Ahead of his trial, Port corresponded with a correspondent in Manchester who showed more than 100 pages of sloppily written letters to the Mail on Sunday. In these, Port expresses his wish for a Hollywood star to portray him in a movie, pointing to Bacon, Redmayne, and Captain America star Chris Evans, claiming they look like him.

He continues to deny responsibility for the murders but is open to his past as a gay escort. He says his dream job would be to work for the Prince’s Trust on drug awareness projects.

“I don’t know who could play me in a movie,” he wrote. “I was told I looked like a younger version of Kevin Bacon, so maybe him or Eddie Redmayne, and maybe the guy who played Captain America.”

Ahead of his trial, Port corresponded with a correspondent in Manchester who showed more than 100 pages of carefully written letters to the Mail on Sunday. In them, Port expresses his wish for a Hollywood star to portray him in a movie, Bacon, Redmayne (right) and Captain America star Chris Evans (left) claiming they look like him

Instead, Port is played by Stephen Merchant (pictured) in the BBC three-part drama Four Lives

The BBC’s three-part drama Four Lives will star Merchant as Port, whose 15-month killing spree began in June 2014. The actor last week described the mismanagement of the media as “utterly shocking” investigation into the port, in which they missed leads that could have avoided three of the deaths. “When I first read the script I wanted to believe that some of the many police errors in the investigation must have been dramatically overestimated, but they were not,” he said. .

After Mr Walgate’s death, Port was found guilty of hijacking the course of justice and jailed for eight months. Police treated the deaths as drug overdoses until the fourth body was found. An investigation last month revealed a litany of Met failures.