New TV shows to watch in 2022 | Bollywood





MUMBAI With 2022 already knocking on the door and we are witnessing a new dawn, the television industry is also poised to bring new drama to its audiences. Take a look at what you’ll be able to watch on your TVs in 2022. ‘Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan’ The show will bring diverse talents from all over the country. Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra took part in the reality show “Hunarbaaz”. She will join Mithun Chakraborty and Karan Johar on the jury. The show will soon air on Colors. “Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey” The show will play on the functioning of a loving family. This is a Hindi remake of the Bengali show “Khorkuto”. Produced by Leena Gangopadhyay, Rajesh Ramsingh, Pradeep Kumar, Saibal Banerjee, Pia Bajpiee and Shaika Parveen, the series stars Manan Joshi and Yesha Rughani in key roles. The family drama ‘Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’ premieres January 3 at 7 p.m. on Star Plus. ‘Swarna Swar Bharat’ The devotional sung reality show “Swarna Swar Bharat” will have the famous poet Kumar Vishwas and veteran singers Kailash Kher and Suresh Wadkar as judges and they will evaluate the performance of the contestants on the parameters of “on”, “bhaav” and “saar”. “. Popular actor Ravi Kishan will be considered the host. It will soon be broadcast on Zee TV. “India has talent” The talent-based reality show “India’s Got Talent” will be judged by theater, film and television personality Kirron Kher, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah, lyricist, poet and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir. The show will be hosted by Arjun Bijlani. The show is scheduled to begin January 15, 2022 on Sony Entertainment Television. ‘Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawaan’ Reem Sameer Shaikh and Zain Imam have been drafted for the upcoming romantic thriller “Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawaan”. Reem Sameer will play the character of Paakhi, an eternal optimistic girl, at the head of an event management company. Zain, meanwhile, will be seen as a businessman and tech genius, Agasthya. It also features Akshit Sukhija playing the character of Ishaan. Produced by Dipti Kalwani, the show will soon air on Colors. ‘Naagin 6’ Directed by television tsarina Ekta Kapoor, ‘Naagin’ returns with its sixth season. During one of the episodes of “Bigg Boss 15”, Ekta revealed that one of the main actresses’ name would begin with the letter “M”. Popular Naagin actresses Anita Hassanandani (Naagin 3) and Surbhi Chandna (Naagin 5) had also joined Ekta Kapoor on ‘Bigg Boss 15’. It will be broadcast on Colors. “Singer superstar 2” The sung reality show “Superstar Singer” is set to return with its second season. Recently, Sony Entertainment Television shared the promo on its official social media account. ‘Superstar Singer 1’ was judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali and Alka Yagnik. The sung reality show will soon air on Sony Entertainment Television. “Sab Satrangi” Set against the backdrop of Lucknow, this show revolves around the Maurya family, starring protagonist Mankameshwar aka Manu played by actor Mohit Kumar, a generous and hardworking man. He is accompanied by Dayashakar Pandey who plays Shyam Babu, his father and Joyoshree Arora as a grandmother. The show will soon air on Sony SAB. ‘MTV Roadies’ The adventure-based reality show “Roadies” is set to return with its eighteenth season. Filming for the show will begin at the end of January in South Africa. During his final season, Rannvijay Singh was the mentor and host. The seventeenth season was judged by Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinapa, Raftaar and Sandeep Singh. “Roadies” will soon be available on MTV.

