Harry Potter reunion reveals the perfect story of Dumbledore actor





Harry Potter Reunion is packed with never-before-seen wizarding world footage and stories, including a perfect acting story of Dumbledore.

the Harry potter the reunion reveals parts of nostalgic behind-the-scenes footage, but by far the most touching is Back to Hogwartsperfect Dumbledore acting story.Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts brings back many familiar faces as the franchise’s main cast fondly remember their time on set, including the Golden Trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. Back to Hogwarts also offers a fitting tribute to the actors of the Wizarding World who have sadly passed away since filming ended, including the film franchise’s first Albus Dumbledore: Richard Harris. Legendary Harris plays Hogwarts Headmaster Dumbledore in both Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, with his wise counsel guiding a young Harry through his first trials as a wizard. In particular, Dumbledore’s foreknowledge seen in The Chamber of Secrets allows Harry to defeat the Basilisk hidden under Hogwarts by sending Harry the Sorting Hat and his phoenix Fawkes as an aid. While many creatures inThe Chamber of Secrets (including the basilisk himself) were entirely CG, Fawkes was often portrayed as an animatronic version of the bird, allowing the film’s actors a greater range of interactions with a physical phoenix. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Harry Potters Reunion Will Make You Love The Movies Even More The best Harry potter the revelation of the reunion is Radcliffe and The Chamber of Secrets director Chris Columbus’ story about Richard Harris and Fawkes the phoenix. In Back to Hogwarts, Radcliffe and Columbus hilariously share that Harris mistook the animatronic phoenix for a real creature, noticing its supposed quality of training. Neither the effects crew, nor the cast, nor Columbus could bring themselves to tell an impressed Harris that the phoenix was fake, which led Harris to believe that he and Fawkes had real chemistry.

Halfway throughBack to Hogwartsreunion, Radcliffe and Columbus sit in the backdrop of Hogwarts Great Hall to discuss their time working together on the first two films of the Harry potter franchise. Columbus fondly remembers, “We had an animatronic version of Fawkes the phoenix, and it was this big red bird that doesn’t exist in real life, and Richard [Harris] walked in and looked at the phoenix and said ‘wow they train these animals wonderfully these days. “Radcliffe (voiceover) then expands on the story by stating:”They had a camera inside their eye, so they could see Richard looking at him, and then they were like, “Well, we don’t want to break the spell, so we’re just going to let the bird react and move” , and that, of course, got into a cycle where Richard was like ‘the bird answers meThe pair then dissolve into laughter as Daniel Radcliffe puts the icing on the cake by saying: “We never told him. “

While this is a hilarious standalone anecdote, this Dumbledore story also serves as a poignant reminder of the best qualities of the legendary Richard Harris himself. Convinced to take on the role of Headmaster of Hogwarts by his then eleven-year-old granddaughter, Harris lent a sense of wonder to the character of Dumbledore which is perfectly summed up by his willingness to believe that a real phoenix was his co- star on the set. the Harry potter The Reunion is a wonderful and emotional return to the wizarding world that gives plenty of new perspectives on a beloved franchise, but the best of the bunch is without a doubt Richard Harris’ perfect story on Dumbledore.

Next: Harry Potter Reunion Laughs At The Worst Thing About Original Ending Why Journey 3 with Dwayne Johnson hasn’t happened yet

About the Author Charles cameron

(194 articles published)

Charles Cameron is a senior screenwriter for Screen Rant, specializing in film and television. A BA graduate from UEL, he spent several years in corporate roles before committing to pursue his passion for writing full time. Originally from Great Britain, Charles is also an avid football enthusiast and podcast co-creator who enjoys bringing new content to various forms of media. More from Charles Cameron

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/harry-potter-reunion-dumbledore-fawkes-phoenix-richard-harris/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos