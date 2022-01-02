Spider Man No Way Home # 1; King’s Man defeats Matrix – The Hollywood Reporter

Sony and Marvel Spider-Man: No Path Home sounded in 2022 in style, earning an additional $ 52.7 million over New Years weekend to become the 10th largest film in domestic box office history after raising $ 609.9 million to ‘to Sunday, unadjusted for inflation.

Globally, the webslinger has set a host of records, including becoming the first pandemic-era film to cross the billion dollar mark at the global box office, a feat it accomplished without China. .

Spider Man is a huge win for Sony and starts the new year on a high note for Hollywood and stressed out movie owners. It is the first film to do business at the pre-pandemic level despite an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant.

It even helped push domestic revenues for the year to $ 4.5 billion (several weeks ago, analysts were forecasting $ 4.4 billion), according to Comscore. While revenues for 2021 are up 101% from 2020, they are still lagging behind 2019, or 60%. Theaters only reopened for good in the spring, making exact comparisons difficult. Comscore and the National Association of Theater Owners note that revenue was down only 40% from 2019 excluding the first quarter of 2021.

Abroad, No way home added an additional $ 78.3 million to its coffers this weekend for a foreign tally of $ 759 million and $ 1.37 billion worldwide to rank as the 12th highest grossing film of all time after his death Black Panther ($ 1.35 billion), unadjusted for inflation. And Tuesday is over Spider-Man: Far From Home ($ 1.13 billion) to become Sony’s highest-grossing release of all time.

Universal and Illumination family Sing 2 was the other big Christmas winner. Now that children aged 5 and over can be vaccinated, family films are on the rise. Sing 2 remained at No.2 over New Years weekend with $ 19.6 million for 14-day domestic gross of $ 89.8 million. Internationally, it grossed $ 17.2 million for a foreign tally of $ 54.9 million and $ 144.6 million globally.

Also on a family level, Disney’s Thanksgiving offer Charm – who remains in the top 10 – finished the weekend with more than $ 90 million in the bank nationally and $ 205.7 million globally.

Meanwhile, the men fed Matrix resurrections and The king’s man the two continued to disappoint after lukewarm Christmas openings.

Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow’s Matrix – which is also available on HBO Max – was particularly mopey on New Years weekend as he was overtaken by both the king’s man and American Underdog, a Christian film about NFL quarterback Kurt Warner.

the king’s man, of the 20th century and Disney, came third with $ 4.5 million for a 14-day national total of $ 19.5 million and a global projection of $ 47.8 million.

Lionsgate and the Erwin brothers American Underdog grossed around $ 4.1 million for a nine-day nationwide total of $ 15 million.

Matrix resurrections rounded out the top five with $ 3.8 million for a 14-day nationwide tally of $ 30.0 million. The film fell significantly more than any other title in the top 10 – or 64% – revealing the impact of being available at home as well.

The reboot is doing better abroad, where it gets an exclusive theatrical release. The foreign total of the film amounts to 75.1 million dollars for a total amount of 106 million dollars.

that of Steven Spielberg West Side Story continued to lag, earning $ 2.1 million for a national total of $ 39.6 million and $ 47.2 million globally. The musical premiered in early December, but failed to find its holiday rhythm.

At the specialized box office, Licorice Pizza remained in the top 10, totaling $ 1.5 million in its second weekend of expansion for an initial total of $ 6.3 million (it airs in significantly fewer theaters than other domestic releases, or 786 locations).

Licorice Pizza, by MGM and United Artists, ranked # 8, followed by Sony’s Chirtmas Day release A newspaper for Jordan. The Sony film, like many adult dramas, struggles to find an audience, earning $ 1.2 million in 2,500 theaters for a nationwide total of $ 4.7 million.

The specialized offer of Sony Pictures Classics Parallel mothers had a solid second weekend with an average per location of $ 10,079 at three theaters in New York and Los Angeles.

Among other prize contenders, it’s impossible to say how a slew of movies backed by Netflix, Amazon Studios, and Apple + are doing in their limited editions in select theaters as gross receipts are not being disclosed. They include Mabeth’s tragedy, Become the Ricardos, The tender bar and Swan song.