“The Mack” star Max Julien dies at 88





SHERMAN OAKS, CA Classically trained actor Max Julien, who became best known for playing a pimp named Goldie in the 1973 cult classic “The Mack”, has died, his wife told The Hollywood Reporter.

Julien died at 88 on New Years Day, which was also his birthday. Julien’s wife Arabella Chavers told THR he died at Sherman Oaks Hospital on Saturday. The cause of death has not been determined. “Over the decades of Julien’s career, he was known to be bold, honest and straightforward,” his public relations team said in a statement to TMZ. “He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and in private. He was considered a rare ‘man among men.’

Comic book writer and producer David Walker recalled his friend in a post on Instagram. “I met Max in 1996,” Walker wrote. “He was a great human being, and we had so many amazing conversations. He was brilliant, hilarious and charismatic… RIP”

“The Mack” was considered a star in the 1970s flurry of movies known as blaxploitation. Julien played a former crook who becomes a big pimp in Oakland. He is assisted by his cohort Slim, who was played by Richard Pryor in one of his first movie roles. Director Quentin Tarantino was a fan of the film, writing that “Even including its flaws, ‘The Mack’ is the best and most memorable detective film of all the genre of blaxploitation.”

Actor, screenwriter and director Robert Townsend, whose 1987 film “Hollywood Shuffle” satirizes racial stereotypes from films such as “The Mack,” posted a tribute on Twitter. “My first cinematic heroes are over,” Townsend wrote. “Today we lost actor, writer, producer and director Max Julian. In college I played scenes from THE MACK, it’s still one of my favorite movies. Thank you Mr. Julian for got me off the beaten track … God bless you his soul. “

Lines from the film have been sampled into hip hop songs by several rappers including Snoop Dogg, Raekwon, Mobb Deep, LL Cool J and Public Enemy. Julien was born in Washington, DC and began his career in off-Broadway productions and playing Shakespeare in the Park for acclaimed theater producer Joseph Papp. He went on to land supporting roles in the films “Psych-Out” with Jack Nicholson and “Getting Straight” with Candice Bergen as well as appearances on television shows such as “The Mod Squad” and “The Name of the Game. “. Julien also co-wrote and produced the 1973 film “Cleopatra Jones” and the 1974 western “Thomasine & Bushrod”, in which he also starred. He was also a renowned sculptor and fashion designer.

