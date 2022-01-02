Entertainment
Brahmastra, Prithviraj, Bollywood movies to expect in 2022
We welcomed the New Years on Saturday and audiences are eagerly awaiting a few movies that have yet to be released. Due to the pandemic, several films have experienced delays in their release. With the return of theaters, in most parts of the country there are a few highly anticipated Bollywood movies slated for release in 2022. As we welcome the new year, here is a list of some Bollywood movies to look forward to in 2022.
From Brahmastra, Laal Singh Chaddha, to Prithviraj; Check out the list of the best Bollywood movies to look forward to in 2022.
Jersey
The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur. It was due out in theaters on December 31. However, the release date has been pushed back. The film is based on the Telugu film of the same title.
RRR
The film directed by SS Rajamouli stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film is set to hit theaters on January 7. However, the RRR release date has been postponed by directors, due to theaters shutting down amid the surge in COVID cases.
Prithviraj
The period war drama stars Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar. The film is slated for release on January 21.
Gangubai Kathiawadi
The film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali stars Alia Bhatt in a key role. The film is scheduled for release on February 18, 2022.
Jayeshbhai jordaar
Ranveer Singh star Jayeshbhai Jordaar is set to hit theaters on February 25, 2022. The film also stars Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma.
shamshera
The film features Ranbir Kapoor and it will be his first film after 2018 Sanju. The film will hit theaters on March 18, 2022. Shamshera is directed by Karan Malhotra and also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.
The legend will leave its mark.
Yash Raj Films (@yrf) September 28, 2021
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
The film is scheduled for release on March 25 of this year. It features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in a key role. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa movie, Vidya Balan.
Dhaakad
The film features Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni. Dhaakad directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Its release is scheduled for April 8.
Laal Singh Chaddha
The film stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to hit theaters on Baisakhi 2022. The release date is April 14.
KGF: Chapter 2
The film stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. It should be released on April 14, in several languages.
Help
The film stars Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. Its release is scheduled for April 29, 2022.
MayDay is now called Runway 34. A thrilling thriller inspired by real events that are close to my heart, in more than one way! # Track34 – Landing on Eid day, April 29, 2022, as promised
Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 29, 2021
Circus
Ranveer Singh’s starring role is slated for July 15. It is directed by Rohit Shetty and also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma.
Brahmastra
The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The first part of the trilogy stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia. The film is scheduled for release on September 9.
Vikram vedha
The film is slated for release on September 30. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are expected to feature in the film. Saif recently completed the second filming schedule for the film.
Adipursh
Adipurush is scheduled for release on August 11. The film stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by Om Raut.
Bhediya
The horror comedy stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. This marks their next collaboration after Dilwale. The film is scheduled for release on November 25, 2022.
Ganapath
The action flick marks another Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon collaboration. The creators recently shared Tiger’s first look as Ganapath. Its release is scheduled for December 23, 2022.
