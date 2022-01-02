2021 box office ends with more fireworks for ‘Spider-Man’

NEW YORK – Hollywood closed 2021 with more box office fireworks for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which topped all movies for the third week in a row and is already among the highest grossing movies of all. time. But even with all the champagne bursting for No Way Home, the film industry is heading into 2022 with plenty of reason to be both optimistic and worried after a year that has seen overall ticket revenues double that of 2020. , but still well below the rate before the pandemic.

Movie theaters started the year mostly closed, but ended it with a huge bang. Sony Pictures’ Marvel sequel No Way Home grossed around $ 52.7 million over the weekend to bring its three-week total to $ 609.9 million. It ranks 10th all-time in North America. Globally, it grossed $ 1.37 billion, a total that places it above Black Panther and makes it the 12th highest grossing film in the world.

No Way Home, Tom Holland’s third standalone film as webslinger, gave a huge boost to the box office revival that began in earnest last spring when American theaters opened after a year of closure. of COVID-19. The Marvel films dominated the eventful year, representing the four best films of 2021: No Way Home, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Black Widow.

The North American box office in 2021 was worth $ 4.5 billion, according to data company ComScore. That’s about 60% less than in 2019 before the days of masked moviegoers, social distancing, and virus variants like the now-booming omicron.

It’s unclear whether the movies will ever reach these pre-pandemic totals, as exclusive cinema windows have since dwindled, studios have experimented with hybrid releases, and few other superhero films are packing theaters. Partly because of the disruption related to COVID-19, the 2022 release schedule is exceptionally filled with potential blockbusters, including The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World: Dominion, ”Thor: Love and Thunder and Avatar 2.

Second place over the weekend went to the lively sequel to Universal Picture Sing 2. “It took $ 19.6 million in its second weekend to bring its two-week total to 89, $ 7 million. This is a stable result given that family films and films geared towards older cinephiles were the slowest to rebound during the pandemic. Sing 2 added an additional $ 54.9 million to the international scale, its trajectory should make it the first animated version of the pandemic.

But after No Way Home and Sing 2, little caught on with moviegoers over the holiday weekend.

The King’s Man, the third installment in Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman series, grossed $ 4.5 million in its second week after a lackluster debut. But it was still good enough for third place. The Disney release, produced by 20th Century Studios, grossed $ 47.8 million worldwide.

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story sold tickets for $ 2.1 million in its fourth weekend. While holding up well (the film is down 26% from the week before), the once-envisioned vacation resumption for the acclaimed musical has not materialized. West Side Story grossed a disappointing $ 29.6 million nationally.

After failing to debut last week, Warner Bros. ‘ Matrix Resurrections fell 64% in its second weekend to $ 3.8 million. The film airs concurrently on HBO Max, a 2021 practice that the studio has pledged to end in 2022. The upcoming Matrix reboot has even been overtaken by week two of Kurt Warner’s NFL drama American Underdog, ” which grossed $ 4.1 million for Lionsgate.

One of the only new releases of the week was Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria, with Tilda Swinton. Its distributor, Neon, defined a new strategy for the arthouse release, showing the film in one room at a time, without any plans for future distribution or physical release. Memoria began its pipe dream across the country with $ 52,656 since opening Dec. 16 at the IFC Center in New York City.

Estimated Friday-Sunday ticket sales at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday.

1. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” $ 52.7 million.

2. Sing $ 2.19.6 million.

3. The King’s Man, $ 4.5 million.

4. American Underdog, $ 4.1 million.

5. Matrix Revolutions, $ 3.8 million.

6. West Side Story, $ 2.1 million.

7. Ghostbusters: Afterlife, $ 1.4 million.

8. Licorice Pizza, $ 1.2 million.

9. A newspaper for Jordan, $ 1.2 million.

10. Charm, $ 1.1 million.

