New attractions arrive at Southern California casinos in 2022 – Daily Breeze

Tribal casinos in Southern California have gone from expansion booms to expansion delays with the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn’t entirely hampered progress on some projects.

Last year we saw it all a new multi-restaurant hotel tower added to casino properties across Southern California. In 2022, that progress will continue with a new entertainment hub and dining options from celebrity chefs, among others.

Harrah’s Resort Southern California

In July, Harrah’s Resort Southern California announced its partnership with British chef and reality TV star Gordan Ramsay to open an in-house Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant. The new addition will replace the closed Italian restaurant, Che Bello. Before, the space was an Italian restaurant, it was the Harrah’s buffet. It has become common for casinos will adopt new concepts amid buffet closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be the first Hell’s Kitchen site in Southern California and the fourth in the world, after Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe and Dubai. The Ramsays menu at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas includes entrees such as dry-aged New York strips, crispy-skinned salmon and Beef Wellington priced at $ 32.95 to $ 63.95, with sides in $ 13.95.

According to a press release from Harrah’s, the new restaurant will seat 332 people and include a lounge and raised bar.

The restaurant is slated to open in spring 2022.

Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa

Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa announced a partnership with cookbook author and former “Top Chef” competitor Fabio Viviani in July 2021.Fabio Viviani’s Marketplace will replace the old Potrero Canyon buffet.

The concept is a buffet designed as an upscale dining hall, where chefs welcome customers who select items from a menu that will be freshly prepared at each stand. The Marketplace offers seven restaurants: Mercato Centrale (Italian), Al Comal (Mexican / South American), Pescato (seafood), Pork & Waffles (barbecue and southern comfort food), Sukiru (pan-Asian), Prime Cuts (part steakhouse and part Brazilian Churrascaria) and Sweet Things (desserts).

If this all sounds delicious to you, I hope you’ve had a chance to take one of the Viviani’s virtual cooking classesto get a glimpse of how he prepares his meals.

The original opening date was December 2021, but the marketplace is now slated to debut in the first quarter of 2022.

Yaamava ‘Resort & Casino

Yaamava ‘Resort & Casino completed major construction work last year, in line with its vision to become a luxury casino. A 17-story, 432-room hotel tower with spa and VIP lounge, which opened in December, is Yaamava’s newest addition. The hotel’s pool terrace, which includes the Radiance Caf restaurant and Helix Bar, will open in spring 2022.

Yaamava’s expansion also saw the opening of several new high limit rooms, three new bars and the Serrano Vista Café. The casino has also reopened the Serrano Buffet and moved The modern steakhouse of the pines in a new space. The Pines also brought back Sunday brunch.

The move of the gourmet restaurant from the second floor of the casino to the first floor, near the hotel entrance, left a space vacant in its former home. In an interview during the hotel’s grand opening, General Manager Peter Arceo said plans for the space were under wraps for now, but he teased what was to come by saying it would be more of a “fun and wild factor” as opposed to the luxury experiences offered within the hotel and spa.

“This will add another new dimension of entertainment,” said Arceo. “It will be more fun, inviting and interactive. “

The complex will also open an event center in 2022. The 2,800-seat venue has suffered setbacks due to supply chain disruptions.

“Like everything else, we are waiting for supplies to arrive from abroad,” Arceo said. “But we hope to have some visibility on an opening date in the next month.”

Arceo said the room was beautiful and had great acoustics. He said Yaamava ‘also plans to offer a VIP experience that is not offered at other casinos.

“I think people are going to be pleasantly surprised,” Arceo said. “Once we get on a few shows, this will be the hottest ticket in town, I guarantee it.”