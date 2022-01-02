Top 5 Most Anticipated Bollywood Movies of 2022





2021 has been a not-so-brilliant year for Bollywood. While the public saw big releases like Shershaah, Sooryavanshi and Atrangi Re,there were quite a few postponements as well. Jersey was postponed only to get a new release date a few days before its release due to fear of COVID. All in all, this bittersweet year has not been as successful for Bollywood as one might expect. But with the New Year there are new hopes and the situation is looking a little more dynamic for both fans and their favorite stars, if we are to believe the words of experts that Omicron is not. a lethal variant. Here are five most promising films for 2022 and also the most anticipated: RRR Released on: January 7, 2022 RRR is a historic Telugu-language junkyard film directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments. NT Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris appear in the film, which also stars Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran. Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem, two Indian rebels, are romanticized in this larger than life story (Rama Rao). The image, which is based in 1920, promises to be a visual delight as well as exciting entertainment. Liger Released on: August 25, 2022 Puri Jagannadh wrote and directed Liger, an upcoming Indian sports action film produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the auspices of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday appear in the film, which was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Ramya Krishna plays a secondary role. With this film, Mike Tyson will make his acting debut in the Indian film industry. The film revolves around Lalit, an aspiring boxer, who has an affair with Rani, the leader of a criminal organization. Phuchki, a young widow who wishes to win an MMA belt, seeks revenge on Lalit and Rani for the murder of her husband. Laal Singh Chadda Released on: April 14, 2022 Laal Singh Chaddha made headlines due to its many locations, long and arduous filming schedule, pandemic delays, and Aamir Khan’s incredible meticulous metamorphosis into the main character. Advait Chandan is directing this long-awaited comedy-drama, based on a screenplay by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. The official version of the 1994 film Forrest Gump (based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom) is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures. Kareena Kapoor also appears in the film, as does Naga Chaitanya, who is making her Hindi film debut. Ek Villain returns Released on: July 8, 2022 After the huge success of Ek Villain, Ek Villain Returns is the thematic sequel. The high-profile sequel will be released on Eid in a major fashion. Mohit Suri directed Ek Villain Returns, which Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar have co-produced under the brands Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series. John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria play major roles in the action thriller. Brahmastra Part One Released on: September 9, 2022 Brahmastra, the most anticipated release on the list, has been in the works for eight years. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni appear in Ayan Mukerji’s superhero film, which will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

