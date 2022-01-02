BBC Mary Queen of Scots: Margot Robbie’s Harry Potter Star Husband & Clapham House Before Hollywood Fame





Australian actress and producer Margot Robbie, 31, is best known for her roles in Mary Queen of Scots, Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, and her performance as Tonya Harding in skating biopic I, Tonya. Her pivotal role came in the 2013 hit black comedy, The Wolf of Wall Street, playing the female gold digger of con artist Jordan Belfor, Naomi Lapaglia. Margot was born in July 1990 and began her acting career in a mix of low-budget independent thrillers during her high school years and in the children’s television series The Elephant Princess – which also starred Liam Hemsworth. READ MORE: The Peaky Blinders star you had no idea was on Come Fly With me in 2011 Robbie moved from his home in Australia to Brooklyn, New York ten years ago in search of more work in television and film.





(Image: Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images for Sony)

Margot met her husband, Tom Ackerley, in 2013 while filming for Suite française. Tom Ackerley is a British producer who has since worked on Me, Tonya (with Margot) and most recently on the hit Promising Young Woman with Carey Mulligan. Ackerley started out as an extra in three of the infamous Harry Potter film series, starring Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. He is clearly visible in a scene from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in which Draco Malfoy, played by Tom Felton, overtakes Ackerley and a group of other students. He is credited on IMDB for the role, simply as a “student”. In 2014, Margot and Tom started an American production company based in Los Angeles, with Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr, called LuckyChap Entertainment.





(Image: 2008 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. – Harry Potter JKR Publishing Rights)

After meeting Ackerley in 2013, Margot moved to London with him and the other LuckyChap Entertainment co-founders. The couple began their romantic relationship later that year, and the couple got married in 2016 in Byron Bay, Australia. The move to London saw Margot, Tom and their friends cram into a Clapham house they shared together. Nicknamed ‘the mansion’ by those who lived there, the group loved to party and Margot reportedly even visited the popular Infernos hangout in Clapham.





Margot told Vanity Fair: “It was my first time living in London properly and I wanted to try all the pubs.” As she revealed to The Resident, “Clapham has always felt modest in the sense that you’re just left alone to live with who you are, and that’s perfect. “But I like living with a lot of people. It reminds me of the house I grew up in.” Margot and Tom now live together in LA. If you have a story, please email [email protected] Want to receive the latest news from your region straight to your inbox? This will take only few minutes ! Click on here.

